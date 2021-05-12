OGDEN — Keshaun Puente's right to a speedy trial has been deprived during the coronavirus pandemic, a defense attorney is arguing in a move to have the Ogden man's murder case dismissed.
But prosecutors respond that the state's hands are tied by COVID-19 restrictions ordered by the Utah Supreme Court, and some of the 28-month gap since his arrest is Puente's doing anyway.
The 23-year-old Puente is accused of shooting Denero Lamar Snider, 23, four times on June 13, 2018. He is charged with murder and felony discharge of a firearm, all first-degree felonies.
His attorney, Grant Morrison, pointed out in an April 2 motion that Utah's rules of criminal procedure provide for mandatory dismissal in cases where there is an unreasonable or unconstitutional delay in bringing a defendant to trial.
Court precedent outlines a four-part test of whether the right has been violated, he said. Those elements are the length of delay, the reasons for it, whether the defendant has asked for a speedy trial and whether the delay has hurt the defendant's case.
He cited a U.S. Supreme Court case that suggested a delay approaching one year was presumptively prejudicial against the defendant.
Morrison acknowledged the pandemic, but noted most Utah businesses have been allowed to stay open. "A citizen’s constitutionally protected, fundamental right to a speedy trial is just as essential as any business," Morrison said.
The onus toward preserving the speedy-trial right is on the state, which sets, oversees and conducts trials, he said. "It’s clear that the delays and pretrial incarceration has prejudiced the defendant to the point where his constitutional right to a speedy trial has been violated," he said. "The only remedy for such a constitutional violation is dismissal."
Morrison also asked for another review of Puente's bail status. He's been in the Weber County Jail without bail since January 2019.
But in a pair of motions filed last week, the Weber County Attorney's Office asserted Puente's speedy-trial rights have not been violated, that his detention is justified because of three unrelated violent crimes for which he's charged, and because he has a history of fleeing to avoid arrest and giving police false information.
Prosecutors filed the murder and firearms charges against Puente in November 2018, and he was not arrested until North Las Vegas, Nevada, police picked him up the following January.
Prosecutor Branden Miles said in his response to the dismissal request that the proceeding was delayed about four months in 2019-20 when the defense asked to delve into the testimony of an eyewitness. The prosecution's case focuses on witness statements from construction workers who said they saw the shooting.
Efforts to proceed to trial were derailed several times since spring 2020 as Weber County's courts remained in "red" status that prohibits live criminal trials due to social distancing concerns. Although virus case counts have plateaued statewide, Weber County's courts remain in the "red" risk category.
Puente has asked for an in-person jury trial, which cannot be held at this time per the Supreme Court mandates, Miles said.
The prosecutor pointed out Puente delayed his own case twice in March 2019 when he refused to attend court appearances, and relented only after the judge said force could be used to compel his appearance.
Miles further referred to Utah Supreme Court precedent on speedy trials. In a 1990 decision, the court said the speedy-trial right is different than others because trial delays often can benefit, not harm, a defendant, such as enhancing trial preparation, addressing witness testimony and forcing a favorable plea bargain.
"The right of a speedy trial is necessarily relative," the court said, determining that no speedy-trial violation occurred in a case that had 16 continuances over five years.
Meanwhile, prosecutor Thomas Pederson urged 2nd District Judge Jennifer Valencia to refuse reconsideration of Puente's bail status. He referred to the fatal shooting as well as separate cases in which Puente is charged with the object rape of a woman in Ogden and an assault against a man in Davis County whose jaw was broken.
"Your Honor had to order the use of reasonable force to get (Puente) to the courthouse, and that was when he was in custody," Pedersen said in his document. "To believe he would comply with court orders if released on bail is a preposterous proposition."
Valencia has yet to rule on Morrison's motions and no trial has been scheduled. Puente's next court appearance is May 26.