OGDEN — Attorneys for an Ogden man facing a capital murder charge want to question potential jurors on whether they believe in the controversial theory of “blood atonement.”
Counsel for Miller Costello, 27, filed a motion Thursday in the hopes they would be allowed to question each potential juror to see if they believe in an-eye-for-an-eye mentality. If the juror would answer yes, defense attorneys would seek to remove the potential juror.
In the motion, Randall Marshall — one of two attorneys representing Costello — wrote that the notion of blood atonement could be more inclined to sentence Costello to death if he is convicted.
“There is a belief among some Christians, including some members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, that the only way to receive true forgiveness from God for having committed murder is to shed one’s own blood,” Marshall wrote in the motion.
He goes on to argue that those who believe in blood atonement “will rely upon the state to provide complete forgiveness” by executing a convicted killer.
“In fact, such a juror may feel obligated to assist a convicted murderer in achieving forgiveness,” Marshall wrote.
He goes on to say that a juror who believes in the doctrine would be more likely to impose a death sentence than someone who does not have that ideal. Thus, the belief in blood atonement would make a juror impartial, Marshall argues.
“Because the process of deciding the convicted defendant’s fate is not a precise process but involves a person’s personal views, it is inevitable that a juror who believes in blood atonement will be influenced by his or her personal beliefs,” Marshall wrote. “And even one juror who should have been removed for cause but is not is the basis for a new trial.”
As of Friday evening, prosecutors had yet to file a response to the motion.
Costello and Brenda Emile, 25, were both charged with aggravated murder shortly after their 3-year-old daughter, Angelina Costello, was found dead in the couple’s Ogden home in July 2017.
During a two-day preliminary hearing in February 2018, police and medical professionals testified regarding the ”horrifying” abuse the child suffered before she died.
When she was found in the Ogden home, an Ogden Police detective said the girl was severely malnourished, and she had injuries to her head, chest, wrists, legs and a “piece missing” from her nose.
The girl’s injuries ranged from brain hemorrhages to cigarette burns, according to the medical examiner who performed the child’s autopsy. At the time of her death, Angelina Costello weighed 13 pounds. One prosecutor said during the February hearing “that should be the weight of a 3-month-old, not a 3-year-old.”
In July 2018, Weber County prosecutors filed their intent to seek the death penalty against both Costello and Emile, upgrading their aggravated murder charges to that of capital murder. A month later, Weber County Commissioners approved contracts for Costello and Emile’s attorneys, moving the case forward.
The motion filed Thursday is surely just the beginning of motions that will be filed by defense attorneys for both Costello and Emile. Attorneys for the two will have until January 2020 to file motions in the case.
The trial for both Costello and Emile is slated to begin on Aug. 3, 2020, and continue until Oct. 1, 2020, in Ogden’s 2nd District Court. Their next court appearance is scheduled for a disposition hearing Thursday.
The two are being held without bail at the Weber County Jail.