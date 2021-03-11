OGDEN — Black Lives Matter raised $25,000 bail to release 18-year-old Brandon Parker from jail this week pending trial in the shooting death of his best friend.
Lex Scott, head of the Black Lives Matter Utah chapter, said Thursday her group raised $25,000, the 10% fee required to meet the $250,000 bail bond, out of its belief that the shooting was an accident and the severity of the charges against Parker reflect racism.
Parker, of Ogden, is charged with first-degree felony murder in the March 14, 2020, death of Caden Ferguson, 16. Police and prosecutors said during a preliminary hearing that Ferguson was shot in the forehead at about 5 a.m. in Parker’s parents’ house. Charging documents said Parker had been drinking brandy and consuming marijuana dabs.
“Accidental shootings happen every day across the country,” Scott said. “We believe this is an accident and we believe race plays a factor in the charge of first-degree murder.”
Parker is Black and Ferguson was white.
“We have to wonder, if their races were reversed would the same charges be given?” Scott said.
Weber County Attorney Christopher Allred strongly denied in an interview last year that race was a factor in any sense of Parker’s case. He said he did not even know Parker was Black before the charge was filed. He said the circumstances of the case justified a murder charge.
Efforts to reach Allred for response to Scott’s latest comments were not immediately successful.
Parker, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, was charged as an adult. He was moved to the Weber County Jail on March 2 from the Weber Valley Youth Center after he turned 18.
Bail was posted for him Monday by Breaking Bad Bail Bonds of Mapleton and he was released to stay with family.
“Brandon feels very badly about what happened,” Scott said. “He has a lot of remorse and regret. We don’t feel two young lives should be destroyed due to this.”
She added, “He did not mean to do this. He has no ill will toward his friend, and that was his best friend.”
Scott said Parker wants a chance to lead a fruitful and productive life in society.
“We hope a jury will understand that accidents and tragedies do happen,” Scott said.
Black Lives Matter also seeks bail reform, Scott said, calling $250,000 “insane.”
Parker’s attorney, Randall Marshall, fought for lower bail during a Feb. 2 hearing, but Judge Ernie Jones gave more weight to Weber County prosecutors’ arguments.
“There’s no question in my mind that Mr. Parker has a lot of support from family and friends, and that’s a good situation to be in,” the judge said. “But this is such a serious offense, homicide, with three other felony charges. The defendant is a danger to the community.”
Jones added, “The family believes this was an accident, but that’s obviously for the jury or the trier of fact to decide.”
In addition to the murder count, Parker is accused of second-degree felony charges of theft by receiving a stolen firearm and obstructing justice; and a third-degree felony charge of use of a firearm by a restricted person.
Scott said Weber County already was on Black Lives Matter’s radar because of three other high-profile cases.
Jamal Samuel Bell was shot 11 times by police in Harrisville on March 23, 2019. Authorities said Bell, who is Black, refused to drop two knives. The Weber County Attorney’s Office ruled the shooting was justified and cleared the four officers involved.
Prosecutors later charged Bell with four counts of second-degree felony assault against a peace officer and a class A misdemeanor count of criminal mischief. The case remains pending and Bell, 30, is not in custody.
“They charged him even though he never even touched an officer,” Scott said. “That’s racism.”
She also referred to the Aug. 16, 2019, death of Jovany Mercado, 26, in Ogden. The Hispanic man was holding a six-inch pocket knife and kept walking toward officers in the driveway of his home and would not drop the knife, according to police. The county attorney ruled the shooting justified, but Scott also termed it as an instance of racism.
Mercado’s family has filed a federal civil rights suit against Ogden City.
Further, Scott called the controversial Weber County injunction against the Trece gang a decade ago “another example of racism up there.”
The Utah Supreme Court threw out the injunction in 2013, ruling it unconstitutional. A civil suit filed by two Ogden men in 2015 alleged their rights were violated when they were served with the injunction. The case remains pending. It also includes allegations that the county had a racial animus against Hispanics, another charge the county has rebutted.
“Racism is alive and well,” Scott said. “It doesn’t matter how many Black friends you have.”
Parker has a pretrial hearing March 24 and trial is set to begin May 24.