SALT LAKE CITY — A Bountiful man is among 10 people from Utah and across the country federally indicted in several cases alleging bribery and falsified ground shipping reports led to millions of dollars worth of contracts being awarded to specific companies.
Ryan Lee Mower, a 47-year-old Bountiful man, was said to be the highest-ranking employee at a FedEx Ground shipping facility in North Salt Lake from 2008 to October 2019.
Mower, named in five indictments, allegedly used his position of overseeing FedEx Ground contract providers for financial gain. Investigators say he accepted bribes from shipping companies, and in return, he awarded lucrative no-bid contracts to those companies instead of opening up those contracts to others.
"Fair play, honest dealings, and transparency are core values in the American business landscape," said Utah U.S. Attorney John W. Huber. "Bribery and corrupt practices are not."
One indictment alleges that five co-conspirators received $150 million in revenue from FedEx Ground by fraudulently obtaining shipping runs, boosting miles on runs and falsely reporting miles to get better payouts. The same indictment alleges Mower was paid $300,000 for the illegal activity.
"These individuals allegedly exchanged bribes for business opportunities, and, as a result, lined their pockets with hundreds of millions of dollars spent on property, luxury cars, and other extravagances," said Paul Haertel, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Salt Lake City Field Office.
On his own, Mower is charged with five counts of filing false tax returns, as federal prosecutors allege that he reported his income as much lower than what he had made that year. For the 2015 tax year, he allegedly filed a return that claimed he made $112,113 in income when he had actually made at least $223,088 in additional income.
In another indictment, Mower and five others who worked for the Salt Lake Trucking Group — Yevgeny Felix Tuchinsky, 59, who lives in Salt Lake City and San Diego; Alexsander Vasiliyevich Barsukov, a 52-year-old Salt Lake City resident; Konstantin Mikhaylovich Tomilin, 50, who has homes in Salt Lake City and Pennsylvania; Leonid Isaakovich Teyf, 58, of Raleigh, North Carolina; and Felix Tsipelzon, a 48-year-old South Jordan man — are accused of bribing Mower into giving them large contracts and falsifying mileage reports.
All six were charged with 16 counts of wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering, with the alleged actions occurring over a 10-year period.
Mower and Hubert Ivan Ugarte, a 52-year-old Draper man, were charged with four counts of wire fraud and six counts of money laundering in connection with the alleged scheme. Authorities allege that Ugarte's company made around $90 million from FedEx Ground contracts, and paid Mower at least $490,000 in bribes in the process.
Two 41-year-old West Jordan men, Davor Kovacevic and Zlate Balulovski, allegedly made over $21 million in FedEx Ground revenue after paying Mower roughly $165,000 in bribe payments. Kovacevic, Balulovski and Mower were charged with seven counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering in a scheme that authorities say began in 2012.
The scheme extended to Cache County, as well, authorities claim. William Shayne Murdock, a 42-year-old Providence man, and Mower were both charged with 10 counts including wire fraud and money laundering. Investigators allege that Murdock paid Mower at least $50,000 over the past five years, and in return, Murdock's companies made roughly $19 million in FedEx Ground revenue.
Federal authorities are also seeking to seize a number of assets from those charged in the alleged fraud scheme. The government will look to seize 25 real estate properties, 60 bank accounts, cars, boats, snowmobiles, trailers, firearms and other assets from those charged.
A summons was issued for Mower to appear in a Salt Lake City federal court on Wednesday for his initial appearance hearing.
Balulovski, Kovacevic, Barsukov, Tsipelzon, Tomilin and Murdock were arrested Friday and had their initial appearances on Monday afternoon in Salt Lake City's federal court.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Ugarte. Tuchinsky was arrested in San Diego and has had a detention hearing Tuesday morning in a San Diego federal courtroom. Teyf is in federal custody in North Carolina for an unrelated case.
Each of those charged face a maximum 20 years in prison in connection with the wire fraud and wire fraud conspiracy charges. Those charged with money laundering face a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison.