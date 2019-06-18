FARMINGTON — A Bountiful Police officer is on paid administrative leave while facing charges of assault and illegally accessing records.
Ryan Kent Newbold, 31, is charged with a total of six misdemeanor charges from two separate cases. Newbold was charged on Feb. 13 with one count of obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor, and one count of assault, a class B misdemeanor.
During an April 10 arraignment at Farmington’s 2nd District Court, he pleaded not guilty to both charges.
On May 21, Newbold was facing new charges. This time, he was charged with one count of obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor, and three counts of unlawfully accessing records, all class B misdemeanors. He has yet to enter pleas for the charges filed on May 21.
Charging documents give a brief outline of Newbold’s alleged actions, but do not mention possible motives or the circumstances surrounding the charges.
For the charges filed in February, Newbold allegedly used “unlawful force or violence” and caused injury, according to charging documents. Newbold then allegedly made false reports about the incident and submitted those reports to investigating agencies. The alleged assault took place on Oct. 20, 2018, according to charging documents.
The affidavit does not say what kind of alleged assault took place or what the circumstances were surrounding the alleged assault.
In Newbold’s more recent case, charging documents allege that he accessed the Utah Criminal Investigations database for warrants and drivers license information on a person who was not under any type of investigation. Newbold then allegedly distributed the records for an “unlawful purpose,” and when questioned, he allegedly claimed he accidentally sent the information. However, investigators allege that the claim was false judging from text messages on Newbold’s phone.
The documents do not say what Newbold’s alleged reasoning for accessing the records could have been, nor does it say who the records belonged to.
Newbold has been a police officer with the Bountiful Police Department since 2015, according to department spokesperson Lt. Dave Edwards. Newbold has no prior disciplinary history with the department, Edwards said.
He confirmed that Newbold is on paid administrative leave, but Edwards was unsure when the officer was placed on leave. An internal investigation is ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon.
Edwards said the department followed protocol while reviewing a concern regarding Newbold’s use of force in one instance. That led to an internal investigation which was later passed off to the Davis County Attorney’s Office, Edwards said. That investigation later translated to charges being filed by the county attorney’s office.
Newbold has not been in police custody since charges were filed and was issued a summons to appear in court. However, court records show he did complete a book and release process in March, meaning he would be processed in jail and have a jail photo taken of him before being immediately released.
Newbold’s initial appearance regarding the May charges is scheduled to take place on June 28 in Farmington’s 2nd District Court. His next court appearance regarding the February charges is scheduled for a pretrial conference on July 10.