FARMINGTON — A Bountiful police officer was given probation on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty in July to misconduct and illegally accessing records.
Ryan Kent Newbold, 31, was sentenced to 12 months of informal court probation in connection with two separate cases filed against him earlier this year. He was also ordered to serve 40 hours of community service, which must be completed by December; and he must pay a $400 fine, which must be paid before the end of September, a judge said Wednesday morning.
In July, Newbold entered into a plea deal that included him pleading guilty to one count of official misconduct and one count of knowing, intentional access to disseminate a criminal investigations and technical services division records, both class B misdemeanors.
In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped four other misdemeanor charges against him in the two cases, including obstruction of justice, assault and illegally accessing police records.
During the Wednesday hearing, Newbold donned a gray suit as he stood alongside his attorney, Nathan Evershed.
Evershed said his client has no prior criminal history and had no major issues with the police department prior to the internal investigation that later led to the criminal charges. He added that Newbold had served in the U.S. Army for eight years before becoming a police officer. With the adjudication of the case, Evershed said it would be unlikely for Newbold to find a job as a police officer ever again.
“His future in law enforcement is going to be over,” Evershed said.
When allowed to speak, Newbold apologized for what he had done, and wanted to convey remorse to the court.
“I recognize I made a mistake, and I apologize for that,” Newbold said.
Judge David Hamilton corrected Newbold, saying it was not just a single mistake that landed him in court.
Deputy Davis County Attorney Brandon Poll said during the Wednesday hearing that a victim in one of the two cases is believed to be homeless, which could make the issue of restitution in the case difficult to resolve.
Charges were filed against Newbold earlier this year on two separate occasions.
He was charged on Feb. 13 with one count of obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor, and one count of assault, a class B misdemeanor. On May 21, Newbold was facing new charges. This time, he was charged with one count of obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor, and three counts of unlawfully accessing records, all class B misdemeanors.
For the charges filed in February, Newbold allegedly used “unlawful force or violence” and caused injury, according to charging documents. Newbold then allegedly made false reports about the incident and submitted those reports to investigating agencies. The alleged assault took place on Oct. 20, 2018, charging documents say.
In the May case, charging documents allege that he accessed the Utah Criminal Investigations database for warrants and drivers license information on a person who was not under any type of investigation. Newbold then allegedly distributed the records for an “unlawful purpose,” and when questioned, he allegedly claimed he accidentally sent the information. However, investigators allege that the claim was false judging from text messages on Newbold’s phone.
On Wednesday, Bountiful Police Chief Tom Ross told the Standard-Examiner that Newbold was placed on administrative leave with pay after the first charges were filed in February.
The department stopped paying Newbold on day after Newbold pleaded guilty, Aug. 1.
Ross said that on Monday, Newbold will have a hearing with the department’s internal affairs board to discuss his case. Information from that hearing and the department’s internal investigation will be put forth and will result in a decision regarding Newbold’s employment at the police department, Ross said Wednesday.
In June, Bountiful Police Lt. Dave Edwards said the department followed protocol while reviewing a concern regarding Newbold’s use of force in one instance. That led to an internal investigation which was later passed off to the Davis County Attorney’s Office, Edwards said. That investigation later translated to charges being filed by the county attorney’s office.