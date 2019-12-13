OGDEN — The case will continue against a Harrisville man charged after he was shot by three police officers in March.
Jamal Samuel Bell, 28, pleaded not guilty to all charges at the end of a preliminary hearing that took place in Ogden's 2nd District Court on Friday afternoon. Bell is facing four counts of assault against a peace officer, a second-degree felony, as well as one count of criminal mischief — intentional damage of property, a class A misdemeanor.
Bell was shot by police officers multiple times on March 23 after officers were called to the scene of an alleged domestic dispute. Weeks after the shooting, the Weber County Attorney's Office released a clip from an officer's body warn camera that depicted the police shooting.
Bell was present in court Friday but did not testify. A number of family members and supporters were also in attendance.
Among the three who testified Friday was Officer Nicholas Taylor, a member of the Harrisville Police Department and one of the three officers who fired at Bell during the March incident.
Judge Camille Neider ruled that there was sufficient evidence for the case to go forward, and she bound over all of the charges against Bell.
Bell has not been police custody since charges were filed in May. His next court appearance will be for a disposition hearing, scheduled for Jan. 13 in Ogden's 2nd District Court.
This story will be updated with additional information.