FARMINGTON — A Centerville man was sentenced to a jail term after agreeing to a plea deal in a sexual abuse case.
Edinson Marlon Espinoza-Sabuco, 19, was sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty to one count of attempted aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.
Espinoza-Sabuco pleaded guilty to amended charges on April 11. The plea agreement amended the charges to a single felony count after he was originally charged with three counts of rape of a child, a first-degree felony.
Police were notified of the sexual abuse in June 2018 after a girl under the age of 16 told a Child Protective Services investigator that she had been having a sexual relationship with Espinoza-Sabuco.
During an interview with police, Espinoza-Sabuco estimated that he and the girl had sex "50-60 times" between August 2017 and June 2018, according to a probable cause statement.
Court records show Espinoza-Sabuco was given credit for time he has already served at the Davis County Jail, which totaled 181 days. At the time of his arrest, he was being held without bail in the Davis County Jail because he told police that he had purchased a plane ticket to move back to his home country of Peru.
Espinoza-Sabuco was not in police custody at the start of the Thursday hearing, but was taken into jail custody to begin his jail sentence.