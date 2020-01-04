SALT LAKE CITY — Charges alleging a Layton man was responsible for the deaths of two people following an August 2019 car crash have been dropped by Salt Lake prosecutors.
All charges filed against Manases Castillo, a 34-year-old Layton resident, were dropped on Dec. 23 after an order to dismiss the case was approved by a Salt Lake judge.
Castillo was facing two counts of automobile homicide — criminal negligence DUI of alcohol or drugs, both second-degree felonies; along with one count of third-degree felony DUI and two counts of misdemeanor DUI.
Castillo was accused of being behind the wheel of a vehicle of a Chevrolet Malibu lost control, left the roadway and "vaulted onto a parked Ford truck" on Aug. 17 in Big Cottonwood Canyon.
Two people, Brandilee Chacon and her 16-year-old daughter, Sierra Chacon, were sleeping in the bed of the pickup truck when they were hit. The teen was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Brandilee Chacon died at a hospital on Sept. 17 from her injuries.
Four people were in the Malibu when it crashed. Some suffered only cuts and bruises, while others broke multiple bones, with one man suffering a major brain injury.
Police reportedly found that the four had been drinking alcohol at one of the men's homes when they allegedly decided to drive up Big Cottonwood Canyon "to see the city lights," according to a probable cause statement. After 30 minutes, they drove back down the canyon, which is when the crash occurred.
In September, Castillo was arrested and charged. With those charges now dropped, another man is accused of being behind the wheel during the crash.
On Friday, 31-year-old Columbian national Juan Sebastian Daza-Monsalve was charged in Salt Lake City's 3rd District Court with two counts of automobile homicide — criminal negligence DUI of alcohol or drugs, both second-degree felonies. He was also charged with one count of third-degree felony DUI and two counts of misdemeanor DUI.
In charging documents, prosecutors say that blood found on the Malibu's steering wheel and driver's side airbag matching a DNA profile for Daza-Monsalve.
A no-bail warrant for Daza-Monsalve's arrest revealed that he had fled the country shortly after the crash. As of Friday, he was not in police custody.