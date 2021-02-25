OGDEN — A crime spree that included a robbery-kidnapping, a shooting and a high-speed chase ending in a crash has netted an Ogden man five consecutive prison terms.
Emanuel Carranza, already at the Utah State Prison on several previous felony convictions, was sentenced Wednesday by 2nd District Judge Ernie Jones.
Charging documents said Carranza, now 32, pulled a pistol on a man at an Ogden park on Feb. 1, 2018, then kidnapped and held the man overnight in a home.
The next day, Carranza took the man in a car and fired several shots at rival gang members, according to prosecutors. Carranza then drove to a store and ordered the victim to buy 9 mm ammunition. The victim told store employees he had been kidnapped.
Ogden police tried to pull over Carranza, but he drove away, starting a 100 mph pursuit south on Interstate 15. The chase ended when Carranza crashed his car into a police cruiser in Clinton.
A jury convicted Carranza in February 2020 of five charges but did not convict him on an aggravated assault charge.
Carranza fired his public defender and sought a new trial, but Jones denied that request on Dec. 23, 2020.
Carranza then filed a motion to have Jones disqualified from his case for alleged bias. Jones denied that motion before sentencing Wednesday.
"There's nothing we’ve ever done in this case that you would agree to," Jones told Carranza.
On video link from the prison, Carranza read a statement blasting Jones and his first public defender, who he accused of failing to call witnesses in the trial that he said would have provided an alibi.
"I will appeal," Carranza said. "I'm not guilty."
His current public defender, Jason Widdison, argued against consecutive sentences. He said the "entire case is based on just the victim's testimony without corroboration other than through police officers."
When he threw out Carranza's motion for a new trial in December, Jones ruled that Carranza's arguments were not credible.
Deputy Weber County Attorney Thomas Pedersen urged Jones to require Carranza to serve sentences one after another, rather than concurrently.
"He is a danger to society," Pedersen said. "He is granted parole and then goes out and commits more violent offenses."
The judge agreed, referring to the number of people endangered during the spree and the freeway chase.
"Just the high-speed chase is unbelievable," Jones said.
He sentenced Carranza to 16 years to life for aggravated kidnapping; six years to life for aggravated robbery; five to life each for felony discharge of a firearm and use of a firearm by a restricted person; and zero to five years for failure to stop for police.