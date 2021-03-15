OGDEN — Weber County Attorney Christopher Allred said Monday his office will push to prosecute a 15-year-old grocery store murder suspect in adult court.
"We will be pursuing a certification hearing in this case," Allred said by email in response to a question about plans for handling the matter, now in the jurisdiction of the 2nd District Juvenile Court.
"We feel this step is critical because the hearing will provide an opportunity for input from the victim’s family, experts who can appropriately evaluate the juvenile, defense counsel, prosecution, etc.," Allred said.
Juveniles ages 16 or 17 who are accused of murder can be charged directly in 2nd District Court, where adult cases are heard. But 14- and 15-year-olds remain in the jurisdiction of the juvenile court unless a judge there certifies a case for transfer to district court.
"Whether the suspect is ultimately charged as an adult will be determined by a judge after thorough input and weighing all relevant factors," Allred said.
The teenager is charged with aggravated murder and aggravated robbery, both first-degree felonies, in the Feb. 28 death of Satnam Singh, 65, inside Super Grocery. The criminal information filed in juvenile court March 3 alleges the teen pointed a handgun at Singh during a robbery and fired four times, hitting him twice.
Allred said later Monday by phone that the initial filing of criminal information in juvenile court put the case in motion toward the certification, or preliminary, hearing.
A lower-level filing of a simple petition would have kept the case in juvenile court without an adult certification hearing.
"In theory, we could have throttled back" to the lower-level petition, Allred said, but his staff feels they have enough evidence to warrant an adult prosecution.
If the teenager is tried and convicted in juvenile court, he could be held until age 25 and then would go free. An aggravated murder conviction in district court could result in up to a life sentence. Utah law prohibits sentences of life without parole or the death penalty for juveniles.
In the preliminary hearing, the burden of proof is on the prosecution to demonstrate there is probable cause that the teenager committed the crimes, according to state law.
Prosecutors also must show "by a preponderance of the evidence that it is contrary to the best interests of the minor and the public for the juvenile court to retain jurisdiction over the offense," the law says.
Factors the juvenile court judge must consider include the seriousness of the offense; "whether the protection of the community requires that the minor is detained beyond" age 25; the extent to which the accused's actions "were committed in an aggressive, violent, premeditated, or willful manner"; the minor's mental, physical, educational, trauma and social history; his juvenile record, if any; and the likelihood of rehabilitation.
No preliminary hearing has been scheduled yet. Judge Debra Jensen has set a hearing for Friday on a motion by the defense to have the juvenile hearings closed to the public, and an April 8 hearing on the teenager's detention status.
Juvenile court records on the case other than the criminal information are closed to the public. Available records have not listed an attorney for the defendant.
Because the defendant is a juvenile still being prosecuted in juvenile court, the Standard-Examiner has chosen not to identify him.