MORGAN — A former Morgan County emergency services director has filed fresh arguments to support his claim that he was wrongly fired after exposing reported misuse of a fire truck by a county council member.
Ian Nelson's latest contentions come in a response filed May 14 in U.S. District Court to a motion lodged March 26 by the county asking that Nelson's civil suit be dismissed.
Nelson sued the county and three former council members in May 2019 alleging the county violated his First Amendment rights and the Utah whistleblower protection law after he disclosed to a state auditor that then-council member Robert Kilmer had a county fire truck fill a well he owned for his private business.
That disclosure of the June 24, 2016, truck incident came in September 2017. The council fired Nelson in November 2018.
In its motion to Judge Bruce Jenkins in Salt Lake City, the county said the council had various reasons for firing Nelson. Officials alleged he reneged on a promise to quit a firefighter job in South Salt Lake a few months after he took the Morgan job; that he slacked off on repairs for the county's ambulances; and that daytime emergency shifts were not adequately covered.
Nelson's response last week denied he ever promised to quit the other job and said he explained to the hiring council member that he had a special needs child and needed to keep both jobs until he could qualify for a home loan.
He said he always put in 40 hours a week in Morgan and the county provided no evidence that any shifts ever went uncovered.
Nelson furthermore blamed the ambulance problems on county leaders, saying he reported the vehicles were prone to failure and sometimes would not start. As well, his 2018 budget request submitted in October 2017 included money for a new ambulance and reported the others had been repaired.
His attorney, Katelin Gines, said council members began agitating against Nelson only after he talked to the state auditor. She also alleged his disclosure sparked an effort to cover up Kilmer's actions.
Defendants in the suit are the county, Kilmer and former council members Austin Turner and Ned Mecham.
The conflict began when, according to court records, Kilmer asked Nelson to get a county fire truck and fill a well on some private land.
"Kilmer intentionally deceived (Nelson) to induce him to help Kilmer use county resources for Kilmer’s personal benefit, free of charge," Gines said.
Kilmer told Nelson, according to Gines, that a residential community was without water due to an empty water tank.
Nelson "trusted Kilmer and filled the water tank," she said. "It was not until he met with the state auditor and discussed the incident, that he learned the water tank was not for a residential community, but for Kilmer’s personal business — a campground."
She added, "Kilmer was afraid that his customers would leave his campground and find somewhere else to stay if they did not have water." Kilmer knew that by using the fire truck he "would not have to pay for the water, as fire engines are the only vehicles that are not required to pay the county for water," she said.
Gines said Nelson had "great concerns" when he learned from the state auditor the fire truck had been used to benefit a private interest.
The county said Kilmer paid for the water three days after the tank was filled. But Nelson's side said Kilmer asked for an invoice to pay for use of the fire truck only after the incident came to the attention of the state auditor, more than a year later.
The county also defended Kilmer's actions, arguing it was little different than the fire trucks being used in parades and to escort victorious Morgan High state championship teams and that regularly using the trucks was good for the vehicles.
In all of its responses to the suit, the county has denied all inferences of wrongdoing.
In court depositions, a fourth council member at the time, Tina Cannon, and the former county human resources director testified they told Nelson that some council members were "looking for any reason to terminate him."
Cannon's involvement added a wrinkle to the controversy. She had responsibility over emergency services on the council and had clashed with Kilmore and others before.
The county's March 26 document said Kilmer and others had removed Cannon from the council chair position and they thought it was Cannon who had told the auditor about the truck.
Gines contended that Turner wanted Nelson out because he was bitter he had not been considered for the emergency services post, which Turner's father had held before. Gines pointed out that Turner now holds the emergency services post, which the county said has been reconfigured since Nelson held it.
Gines said Nelson filed a hostile work environment complaint in February 2018. Nelson said in his deposition that Turner made consistent complaints about him.
The suit meantime accuses Mecham of interfering with Nelson's outside employment. Court records said the council agreed Cannon would file a public records request to learn about Nelson's outside work schedule, but Mecham allegedly made separate inquiries to "intentionally interfere" with Nelson's outside economic relationships.
The state auditor investigated the truck incident and referred it back to the county. The county said that shows there was no basis for the complaint, but Gines said all it shows is that the county did not follow it up.
The county argued Nelson's complaint to the state auditor was made in bad faith, which it said should render his legal claim powerless under the whistleblower law.
The council would have fired Nelson regardless of the audit report, the county said, adding that officials' actions are further protected from civil damages under the Utah Governmental Immunity Act.
Nelson is now chief of the North Summit Fire District.