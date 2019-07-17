LAYTON — In the morning hours of Nov. 27, 2018, three teenagers pulled up to a Layton gas station. One entered the store, masked and brandishing a handgun; two waited in the car outside. After the cashier gave him $300, the gunman ran back to the car and they sped away.
Today, one is in prison, another in jail and the third is dead, shot and killed by police.
Court records connect the 2018 gas station robbery with two other incidents that made headlines: the arrest of four people in Davis County who allegedly robbed a reported drug dealer, and a fatal police shooting in Ogden.
The connection was made in a recent probable cause affidavit filed against Kamdon Malik Keller, 18, who was arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. Keller was allegedly one of four people involved with the robbery of a reported drug dealer in Layton on Sunday.
Along with the affidavit regarding the recent robbery, police also filed another affidavit against Keller, naming him as one of the three involved with the Nov. 27, 2018 gas station robbery. Keller was allegedly in the car, while the gunman, 18-year-old Brandon Thomas Parcell, was inside.
The driver of the car, according to the affidavit, was 18-year-old Anthony Borden-Cortez. A week after the 2018 Layton robbery, Borden-Cortez was shot and killed by an Ogden Police Department detective, who was surveilling a home where the 18-year-old was believed to be at the time.
The recently-filed affidavit gives greater detail to the 2018 gas station robbery. During an interview Tuesday with police, Keller allegedly told police that he, along with Parcell and Borden-Cortez, drove a stolen car to the Layton gas station after they were burglarizing vehicles in Park City.
Keller allegedly told police that he was supposed to be the one to rob the store, but he "was getting nervous about doing the robbery and ultimately gave the pistol back to Brandon (Parcell)," according to the affidavit. Parcell allegedly had given the gun to Keller first before he gave it back to Parcell.
When Parcell went into the gas station, Keller got out of the vehicle's driver seat and switched with Borden-Cortez, who allegedly drove the three away from the scene after the robbery.
Parcell was arrested by police days after the gas station robbery on Nov. 30, 2018, and later charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery. He pleaded guilty on April 18.
During his sentencing hearing on May 30, Parcell apologized for his actions in the robbery and a separate charge relating to an assault incident while he was in jail.
“First off, I want to apologize to the community and everyone in the courtroom for my actions,” he said. “I know they were awful and cruel.”
A district court judge ultimately decided to send the 18-year-old to prison, saying he could not place the teen on probation or jail alone. He also cited Parcell’s record in the juvenile court system while delivering the sentence. A prosecutor said earlier in the hearing that Parcell had been convicted in juvenile court of multiple charges, including burglary, possession of a weapon on school grounds and assault.
“What you have done is serious enough to merit prison,” the judge said. “Your life has been one of assault and serious crimes, it needs to change.”
A week after the 2018 gas station robbery, Borden-Cortez was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle when one of his tires popped, due to a device put underneath his tire by police surveilling him. He reportedly tried to evade the officers, and later crashed his car in the intersection of 12th Street and Depot Drive.
As officers closed in, an investigative report from the Weber County Attorney's Office indicates Borden-Cortez tried to flee once more by driving forward, only to hit a stopped pickup truck. By that time, the Ogden Police detective who was chasing Borden-Cortez, Jacob Wilson, was out of his car and approaching the crashed car on foot, shouting commands.
Wilson told investigators that he saw Borden-Cortez reach for something in the rear passenger area of the car. Borden-Cortez then reportedly pointed what appeared to be a .22 caliber rifle at Wilson.
According to Wilson’s statement to investigators, the detective recalled what was going through his head as he saw what he thought was a rifle: "When I saw that barrel start coming up in my face, I thought that was it. I thought this is how it’s going to end. I thought I was going to get hit right in the face ... I thought I was going to die. So I reacted."
Wilson shot Borden-Cortez multiple times, and he was later pronounced dead at McKay-Dee Hospital.
Investigators later discovered that the rifle Borden-Cortez reportedly pointed at Wilson was actually a BB gun, but had "every appearance of a real rifle," OPD Deputy Chief Eric Young said in a press conference a day after the shooting.
Wilson was later cleared of any wrongdoing, as the Weber County Attorney's Office found that the detective was justified in his actions. The police shooting was the fourth fatal incident of its kind over a span of 25 days in both Weber and Davis counties.
During the same press conference, Young said Borden-Cortez was one of three suspects in a handful of armed robberies in Weber and Davis counties. Police have not directly identified the other suspects.
Like Borden-Cortez, Keller was allegedly in possession of a fake gun that appeared to be real when he and three others were involved in the Sunday robbery in Layton. Keller allegedly told police he was carrying an airsoft gun that "looked like a real gun," according to charging documents.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Keller was being held at the Davis County Jail on two counts of aggravated robbery, both first-degree felonies. He is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond.
Parcell is serving his prison time at the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison, according to online records from the Utah Department of Corrections.