OGDEN — Trials for two men charged in a 2019 west Ogden drug robbery and murder have been pushed back repeatedly due to COVID-19, and now a crime lab backlog is adding to the wait.
"I'm not sure where we are now," Randall Marshall, a public defender representing Daniel Viegas-Gonzalez, of Farmington, said in Judge Reuben Renstrom's court Tuesday.
He said he's been trying to get a ballistics report from prosecutors to assist in Viegas-Gonzalez's defense, but the state crime lab "has a huge backlog."
Deputy Weber County Attorney Teral Tree told Renstrom he would try again to get the report from the lab.
"My beef is not with Mr. Tree, it's with the state lab," Marshall said.
The lab, operated by the Utah Division of Forensic Services, conducts various tests for police and prosecutors, such as ballistics matches, toxicology determinations and rape kit examinations.
The agency got additional funding to clear out a years-old rape kit backlog last year, but officials have said other backlogs persisted.
Efforts to contact a spokesperson for the lab were not immediately successful.
Even once the ballistics report becomes available, the Viegas-Gonzalez and Theron Farmer trials probably will not immediately proceed because of ongoing COVID-19 delays.
Although restrictions have been relaxed some in courts around the state, in keeping with Utah Judicial Council guidelines, Renstrom told attorneys Tuesday that resumption of trials still will be slow.
Even as courts improve to "yellow" status, the courts still will be requiring special procedures to prevent virus transmission. Renstrom said court administrators have told him that, because of the requirements, the Ogden courthouse will be able to hold only one live trial per week.
"Even if we somehow miraculously go green (the lowest COVID restriction level), we still don't have the prep to try a case of this magnitude," he said of the Viegas-Gonzalez case.
Renstrom set another hearing for April 6, with the hope the ballistics report will be in by then.
Viegas-Gonzalez and Farmer, 25, of Ogden, are accused in the Feb. 11, 2019, killing of 18-year-old Kamron Johnson.
Charging documents said Johnson was home sick from high school that day when Farmer and Viegas-Gonzalez arrived.
According to the documents, the men demanded cash and pills and shot Johnson's brother, then shot Johnson.
Both defendants are charged with first-degree felony charges of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder and aggravated robbery, plus second-degree obstructing justice.
Viegas-Gonzalez also is charged with third-degree felony use of a firearm by a restricted person.
The men will have separate trials. In a hand-written letter to Renstrom last year, Farmer blamed Viegas-Gonzalez for the shootings.