SALT LAKE CITY — A federal judge has allowed the Davis School District to be dropped as a defendant in a lawsuit alleging the school district failed to prevent former Davis High teacher Brianne Altice from sexually abusing students.
In addition to the Thursday dismissal of the school district from the suit, Judge Robert Shelby also dismissed a handful of Davis School administrators, including then-superintendent Bryan Bowles.
Three plaintiffs were also dropped from the lawsuit. Now the only people who remain attached to the case are one plaintiff and Altice.
Shelby also scheduled a trial to be held in regards to the lawsuit, which is set to begin on Feb. 24 in Salt Lake City’s federal courthouse.
Altice has repeatedly tried to seek her dismissal from the lawsuit, but to no avail.
In November 2018, Altice tried to have the suit thrown out, claiming she “did not breach any fiduciary duty,” according to the court filing. Altice, acting as her own attorney, said that even if there is a fiduciary duty between student and teacher, the duty is very low.
Altice went on to say that any sexual contact detailed in the lawsuit happened after the school year was over and did not occur on Davis High School grounds. However, a federal judge denied Altice’s motion to dismiss the suit. In February, Altice again tried to have the civil suit against her thrown out, and again the motion was denied by the judge.
A former South Weber resident and English teacher at Davis High School in Kaysville, Altice was arrested in December 2013 after she had sexual relationships with three students, who were 16 or 17 at the time.
Altice pleaded guilty to three counts of forcible sexual abuse, all second-degree felonies, on April 22, 2015. She was sentenced in July 2015 to serve one to 15 years in prison for the charges, but a judge ordered the terms be served concurrently, meaning all three will be served at the same time.
In April, Altice was granted a parole date after serving over four years in a Utah prison. She was released from prison in September.