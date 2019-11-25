OGDEN — An Ogden family was displaced and one man is in jail after a home caught fire early Sunday morning.
A 58-year-old man is facing two misdemeanor charges, a class A reckless burning charge and a class B criminal trespass charge, after he allegedly caught the home on fire while in the process of making a fire to warm himself. Because he is only facing misdemeanor charges, the Standard-Examiner is choosing not to name him.
Fire crews responded to a call of a structure fire at 12:10 a.m. Sunday morning at 2029 Monroe Blvd. in Ogden, according to a press release from the Ogden Fire Department. When crews arrived they found fire coming from the front porch of the home.
Those in the home were able to safely exit the home prior to firefighters arriving. Crews were able to put out the fire, and the damage was limited to the front of the home and the attic, according to the release.
No injuries were reported in connection with the fire. Three people in the home were displaced as a result of the fire.
Witnesses told first responders that the fire started in the grass near a tree in the home's front yard. Officials estimated the damage to the home was roughly $30,000.
Later in the day, police arrested the 58-year-old man in connection with the fire.
Charging documents allege that the man had been seen outside the home around the time of the fire and later fled the area before returning. The owner of the home said the man used to sleep outside of the home near where the fire began. The homeowner told police that the man may have started a small fire to keep himself warm before the fire grew out of control.
Police say the homeowner had trespassed from the property and was not allowed to return.
The man was later found allegedly told police he started the fire to keep himself warm, and that he had no intent on damaging anything. Police reportedly observed that the jacket the man was wearing had melting on the sleeves, which they allege is consistent with getting close to a fire.
As of Monday afternoon, the man is being held at the Weber County Jail in lieu of a $13,500 bail amount. He was formally charged with the two misdemeanors on Monday.
His initial appearance is scheduled for Tuesday in Ogden's 2nd District Court. He does not have an attorney listed in court records.