OGDEN — The driver convicted in connection with a fatal crash last year stemming from the presence of THC in her system is appealing.
Krystal Sly received a $680 fine and six-month suspended jail sentence on a misdemeanor count of driving with a measurable quantity of a controlled substance in her body in the deadly Nov. 21, 2018, crash on U.S. 89 in Harrisville. The case figures in Utah Rep. Steve Waldrip‘s plans to seek legislation in this year’s legislative session making the penalties tougher on those who drive after using marijuana. But Sly’s attorney has said Sly wasn’t responsible for the death, noting that the victim, Brittany Zoller, a pedestrian, was intoxicated at the time.
Sly was convicted on the misdemeanor count on Nov. 6 in Harrisville Justice Court and she filed a notice of appeal on Nov. 26, according to online court documents. The case is now in 2nd District Court in Ogden, and a pretrial conference in the matter is set for Feb. 11 before Judge Camille Neider.
The latest filings didn’t spell out the reasoning for the appeal.
After the 2018 crash, Sly tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, indicative of marijuana use. The test showed she had eight nanograms of THC per milliliter of blood, according to a Harrisville police report. That level, the report said, “indicates either recent or chronic daily use of marijuana.” But the body of Zoller, from Harrisville, tested for a blood-alcohol level of 0.21%, the report also said. That’s more than four times the current legal limit for driving in Utah, 0.05%, and nearly three times the driving limit at the time of the incident, 0.08%.
Zoller was walking across U.S. 89 when she was hit by the auto driven by Sly. Sly, who stopped to help Zoller after the crash, was driving under the 50 mph speed limit and didn’t appear to be impaired, according to the police report.
Sly didn’t face a more serious felony in the matter because prosecutors couldn’t prove impairment, according to Weber County Attorney Chris Allred. Whatever the case, Waldrip argues that penalties for those who drive after using marijuana should be on par with the generally tougher penalties for drunk driving.