FARMINGTON — The family of a woman who was murdered on her first date with a Layton man are relieved the killer has pleaded guilty, an attorney representing the relatives said Wednesday.
Ethan Hunsaker, 25, called Layton police on May 24, 2020, saying he had just killed someone. Officers found Ashlyn Black, 25, strangled and stabbed in Hunsaker's home.
In 2nd District Court on Tuesday, Hunsaker pleaded guilty but mentally ill to first-degree felony murder.
"The family is very, very much relieved, and relieved they don't have to go through a trial," said Joshua Egan, an attorney in Salt Lake County and a family acquaintance who has represented Black's relatives during the case.
"It was also an emotional experience to hear for the first time, other than from law enforcement, what happened to their daughter," Egan said. "Hearing it come from the defendant was also emotionally jolting."
Hunsaker, who had been set to go on trial in August, entered the guilty plea in a plea bargain with the Davis County Attorney's Office in the final pretrial hearing.
Judge David Connors ordered that a mental evaluation of Hunsaker be conducted before sentencing. He set a hearing on the evaluation for Aug. 27.
Depending on the evaluation, Hunsaker will be sent to the Utah State Hospital for treatment or to the Utah State Prison.
Either way, he will be sentenced to 15 years to life in prison on the murder conviction, the penalty set forth under state law.
"To be clear, the judge ordered he be evaluated for whether he is currently suffering from mental illness," Egan said. "It has nothing to do with his mental state at the time of the offense. It doesn't have any impact on the penalty."
Hunsaker and Black connected on the Tinder dating app the night before the slaying, Layton police said.
A probable cause statement said Hunsaker was cooperative with police, telling them he strangled Black, then got a pocket knife from the kitchen and stabbed her repeatedly.
The affidavit said Hunsaker had been diagnosed with mental illnesses and he was taking prescription drugs for those illnesses. He told police that he had daily thoughts of suicide and homicide, the statement said.