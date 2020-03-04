SALT LAKE CITY — A California man who escaped the Weber County Jail last week is now facing a federal charge in connection with the escape.
Federal prosecutors in Utah made a federal complaint against Kaleb Wiewandt public on Monday, accusing him of escaping custody. The complaint, though penned and signed by Utah prosecutors, was filed in an Idaho court. If convicted, Wiewandt could be facing time in a federal prison.
Court records show Wiewandt — who as of Tuesday being held in Idaho — appeared in a Boise courtroom Tuesday afternoon, where he was informed he would be transferred to the District of Utah to face potential charges.
Wiewandt escaped from the Weber County Jail on Feb. 25, when he was mistakenly released after he posed as another inmate who was scheduled to be released.
Wiewandt obtained another man's identification card, birth date and social security number in order to appear to be another man. He even shaved his head to make himself look like the other inmate. The other man, 36-year-old Matthew Kyle Belnap, was later charged in connection with the escape. Local prosecutors accused Belnap of actively helping Wiewandt escape the jail.
Police say Wiewandt fled the Weber County area before he was arrested in Mountain Home, Idaho, a city to the southeast of Boise.
Wiewandt and another man were pulled over by an Idaho State Police trooper, and Wiewandt was placed into police custody.
A search of Wiewandt’s court records show he was charged in Utah’s federal court last August when he allegedly escaped from a residential reentry facility in Salt Lake City. He was charged with one count of escaping custody, a felony.
Wiewandt was in the Salt Lake City facility in the first place because he was convicted in an Arizona federal court of engaging in a conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.
An arrest warrant for Wiewandt was returned as executed on Nov. 18, according to federal court documents. He was arrested in California near Los Angeles, according to the records. Weber County Jail booking reports show he was booked into the jail on Dec. 23 before his February escape.