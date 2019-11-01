LAYTON — A former Layton woman accused of killing her two kids in 2010 made a brief appearance Friday to waive her preliminary hearing.
Sun Cha Warhola, 53, was in a Layton courtroom alongside her attorney Edward Brass and a Korean translator.
Just over nine years ago, Warhola was charged in September 2010 with two counts of aggravated murder. She was charged a day after her two children, 8-year-old James and 7-year-old Jean Warhola, were found strangled to death in their Layton home.
Until recently, Warhola has been in the care of the Utah State Hospital in Provo, as she was ruled incompetent to stand trial for the bulk of the nine years between her arrest and her Friday preliminary hearing. In May, Judge Michael Edwards approved the notion that she had been restored to competency, allowing the case to progress for the first time in years.
The decision was based upon evaluations by two experts — one from the Utah State Hospital and the other from an independent psychologist who analyzed Warhola through her attorney — who deemed she was able to stand trial.
During the brief Friday hearing, Brass requested to waive the preliminary hearing. He said prosecutors provided him with a significant amount of discovery material, and the state would likely meet its burden of probable cause required to move the case forward.
Edwards asked the shackled Warhola if she understood her rights to the hearing and that she could block the waiver if she wanted. Warhola, speaking through the translator, understood and accepted the waiver.
Outside the courtroom, deputy Davis County Attorney Poll declined to comment on whether or not Davis County prosecutors have decided whether or not they will seek capital punishment against Warhola, but said that decision will likely be made by the time her next hearing takes place.
"We will make that decision before the arraignment day," Poll said. He added that any discussion of possible plea agreements or setting trial dates would likely take place after the arraignment hearing, which is scheduled for Dec. 2 in Farmington's 2nd District Court.
Poll, who has been the prosecutor in the case since the crime occurred in 2010, said it is good to see the case moving forward after so many years of waiting.
"It's been on my mind, on my plate for nine years, so it is nice to see progress now," Poll said.
Charging documents indicate that Warhola’s then-husband, Kenneth Warhola, arrived at their Layton home around 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2010, and found his wife had allegedly barricaded herself in their son’s bedroom using a bed. She allegedly told him to "give her 10 minutes" before coming into the room.
He later pushed the door open and found the two children lying on the bed. His son’s face was cold to the touch, according to charging documents.
Police later arrived and found the two children dead, and discovered defensive marks on the children’s arms and legs. They also found marks on their necks consistent with strangulation. Police also found injuries on Warhola’s arms and legs that were consistent with a struggle.
Warhola's Dec. 2 arraignment hearing will be her next court appearance. She is being held without bail at the Davis County Jail.