FARMINGTON — Over nine years after she was charged, a former Layton woman potentially facing capital punishment entered pleas to charges alleging she killed her two children in 2010.
Sun Cha Warhola, 54, pleaded not guilty on Monday to two counts of aggravated murder, both first-degree felonies. If convicted, she faces a minimum of 25 years in prison or a death sentence.
On Thursday, deputy Davis County Attorney Brandon Poll declined to comment on whether or not his office has decided to pursue the death penalty against the former Layton resident. However, he said that decision could be made before her next hearing, which is slated for early February.
Prosecutors filed the two murder charges against Warhola a day after her two children, 8-year-old James and 7-year-old Jean Warhola, were found strangled to death in their Layton home in September 2010.
Shortly after her arrest, Warhola was found incompetent to stand trial, and she was later remanded to the care of the Utah State Hospital in Provo for treatment. She remained in their care and was deemed incompetent to stand trial for the better part of nine years.
In May, Judge Michael Edwards approved the motion that she had been restored to competency, allowing the case to progress for the first time in years.
Warhola was in court in November for a brief preliminary hearing, a hearing that she and her attorney would later waive. At that time, Poll said he hoped to have a decision in regards to Warhola's potential death penalty.
Charging documents indicate that Warhola's then-husband, Kenneth Warhola, arrived at their Layton home around 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2010, and found his wife had allegedly barricaded herself in their son’s bedroom using a bed. She allegedly told him to "give her 10 minutes" before coming into the room.
He later pushed the door open and found the two children lying on the bed. His son’s face was cold to the touch, according to charging documents.
Police later arrived and found the two children dead, and discovered defensive marks on the children’s arms and legs. They also found marks on their necks consistent with strangulation. Police also found injuries on Warhola’s arms and legs that were consistent with a struggle.
Her next court appearance is set for a pretrial conference on Feb. 3 in a Davis County courtroom. Warhola is being held without bail at the Davis County Jail.