FARMINGTON — A former North Salt Lake woman was put in jail Tuesday evening after police alleged that she shot and killed her husband last summer.
Cynthia Knight-Christensen, 55, was booked into the Davis County Jail on charges of murder and obstruction of justice, both felonies. As of Wednesday morning, she had yet to be formally charged in connection with the murder.
Police were called to a home in North Salt Lake on July 5, 2018, and later found a man, Reed Christensen, dead and "lying in a pool of blood," according to a probable cause affidavit. Investigators would later determine that Christensen died from a single gunshot wound.
The affidavit says that police interviewed Christensen's wife, Knight-Christensen, the same day the body was discovered in the home. She allegedly told police that she came home to find her husband dead.
After the interview, however, police say that Knight-Christensen left Utah to avoid apprehension in connection to a number of fraud cases. The affidavit says that she left the state with a U-Haul and drove to Las Vegas to avoid being arrested.
Detectives would later learn that there were a number of inconsistencies in the story that Knight-Christensen gave to police in the interview in July 2018, the affidavit says. Police say she gave conflicting statements as to what happened when she found Christensen's body.
Police talked to several witnesses who claimed that Knight-Christensen told them that she shot her husband after an argument. Knight-Christensen allegedly discussed her alibi with the witnesses, according to police.
Witnesses also told police that Knight-Christensen had told them that her husband was abusive and that "she wanted him dead," the affidavit says. She reportedly did not want to leave her husband because then she would lose the home and her physical items. The affidavit also says that Christensen had evidence of his wife's fraud activity and was going to turn her into police.
Police allege that witnesses say Knight-Christensen disposed of evidence and falsely reported her car as stolen shortly after the murder.
On Tuesday, police interviewed Knight-Christensen again. Police say she made "multiple statements which contradicted facts and evidence in the case," and denied being involved with Christensen's death.
Knight-Christensen has several felony fraud convictions on her criminal record. Her most recent fraud conviction occurred in Salt Lake County earlier this year.
Knight-Christensen is being held without bail at the Davis County Jail. She has yet to be formally charged in connection with her husband's death, and she does not have an initial appearance date set in Farmington's 2nd District Court.