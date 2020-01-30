RANDOLPH — A former county commissioner for a rural Northern Utah county has been accused of sexually abusing a child.
Tom Weston, a 68-year-old Laketown resident, was charged Monday with single counts of sodomy on a child and aggravated sexual abuse of a child, both first-degree felonies. Weston was charged in Rich County's 1st District Court.
Charging documents, though slim with details, said the alleged abuse took place between June 2018 and July 2019. Weston is accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 14.
If convicted, Weston could be facing a mandatory prison term of 15 years to life, according to charging documents.
Weston previously served as a Rich County commissioner for 18 years, and he stepped down from that position in 2018.
During an initial appearance in court Tuesday, Weston was in the custody of the Rich County Jail, held in lieu of $50,000 bail. He was ordered not to have any contact with the alleged victim or the victim's family.
Court documents indicate the prosecutor assigned to the case is Tony Baird, a member of the Cache County Attorney's Office.
Baird told the court Tuesday that his office is preparing to file additional charges against Weston, according to court records.
Weston's next court date is scheduled for Feb. 12.