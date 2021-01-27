FARMINGTON — A former Roy High School teacher has begun serving a pair of prison terms after pleading guilty enticing a minor for sex.
Brady G. Allen, 30, of North Ogden, is at the Utah State Prison in Draper.
A Layton police officer, who also is a member of the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force, arrested Allen on Oct. 21. A police probable cause statement said the officer posed as a 13-year-old girl on social media. He said Allen engaged in "highly sexualized conversation," asked for nude images of the girl and arranged to meet for sex.
According to 2nd District Court records in Farmington, Allen agreed Nov. 10 to plead guilty to enticing a minor, a second-degree felony, and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, a third-degree felony.
The plea bargain document said Allen agreed with Davis County prosecutors to admit to the offenses as charged and accept sentences as called for under Utah law. In return, prosecutors agreed to recommend that the sentences be served concurrently and that they would not propose the case for prosecution in federal court, where penalties would be more severe.
Judge David J. Williams sentenced Allen to one to 15 years on the enticement count and zero to five years on the attempted exploitation count, the penalties to be served concurrently.
The judge gave Allen credit for time served in jail, about 20 days.
Allen was a digital media teacher at Roy High. After his arrest, the Weber School District put him on leave pending an internal investigation. At the time, district spokesperson Lane Findlay said officials understood the case did not involve Roy High or any students.