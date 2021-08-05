FARMINGTON — A former Weber County crime scene investigator already accused of sexually exploiting a minor faces new charges of child sexual abuse.
The Davis County Attorney's Office on Wednesday charged Marc Swain, 48, of Ogden, with three first-degree felony counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child. Swain is accused of touching the girl in her bed during the night. The alleged incidents occurred in 2020, charging documents said.
Swain was charged in March with five felony counts involving the same girl. Prosecutors alleged he made secret video recordings of her showering or changing near the shower. Those charges are two second-degree felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, one third-degree felony level of that charge and three counts of third-degree felony voyeurism by concealed electronic equipment.
Swain held a position of trust with the girl, police said.
The Weber County Sheriff's Office said Swain was placed on administrative leave after his initial arrest. A Weber County human resources employee said Thursday that Swain no longer is employed by the county.
Swain pleaded not guilty to the earlier charges and was free on pretrial release conditions pending trial.
Layton police are investigating both Ogden cases, which are being prosecuted by the Davis County Attorney's Office, because of a conflict of interest due to Swain having worked with law enforcement personnel throughout Weber County.
A Layton police probable cause statement said that during the investigation into the voyeurism case, Swain became aware of the new allegations the girl was making. The affidavit said Swain threatened to commit suicide and retrieved a firearm from his home. Ogden police found and detained Swain and took the gun from him.
Swain was voluntarily committed to a local hospital but was recently released, Layton police said. Upon the filing of charges Wednesday, Layton police sought an order for pretrial detention and a no-bail warrant from a Farmington judge. Police said they feared for the safety of Swain and others now that new charges have been filed.
Swain was not in custody as of Thursday morning.