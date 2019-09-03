OGDEN — A former Weber County jail deputy found himself on the other side of the law, and was handcuffed before he was lead out of an Ogden courtroom.
Jeremy Clark Miller, 41 was sentenced Tuesday to a total of 60 days in jail, and will be given work release for a majority of the sentence. However, Judge Reuben Renstrom ordered that Miller spend the next seven days in jail before he can be given the work release option.
Renstrom said that the week of jail time was so Miller's behavior would be "nipped in the bud." Renstrom went on to say that he toured a local jail on Friday, and the experience "haunted the court throughout the weekend."
"When I came out, I never wanted to be back in there," Renstrom said. He hoped that the week-long experience would prevent Miller from doing anything that could land him back in jail.
Miller was charged in January with five felony counts of custodial sexual relations, a third-degree felony. Charging documents say that Miller was corporal in the Weber County Sheriff’s Office’s corrections division, and was in charge of supervising female inmates at the Kiesel Correctional Facility, 2546 Kiesel Ave., from August to November 2018.
In July, Miller pleaded no contest to one count of the sexual relations charges. In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped the other four counts of the same charge against him.
Entering a plea of no contest is similar to that of a guilty plea, as the plea allows the defendant to be sentenced on the charge. However, with a no contest plea, the defendant is not admitting guilt, but is not contesting the charge, according to state law.
On Tuesday, Miller walked into a district courtroom wearing a gray shirt and gray pants. His attorney, Ronald Nichols, said that Miller has a very low risk assessment score, and has no criminal history.
However, Renstrom told Nichols that he had yet to make up his mind about Miller's fate, mainly due to the fact that Miller's actions in the jail had not been spelled out to him.
"It bothers the court that I have yet to have a real admission as to what happened in that jail cell," Renstrom said.
Nichols said that his client did not have sexual intercourse in the jail cell, but acknowledged that Miller "stepped over a line." He said that Miller's career is over and his family life has been damaged due to his actions.
Nichols later alleged that the police interviews of the two women involved in the charges against Miller were coerced, and that police lied to the women during the interview. The allegation prompted deputy Weber County Attorney Dean Saunders to speak up, saying he has not heard of the possible interview issues until just then.
However, Nichols later said that Miller had "improper desires," saying that his client wanted to have romantic relationships with at least one of the women once she was released from jail.
When given the chance to speak, Miller said he was at a loss for words and never wanted to be in his current position. He apologized to his wife, kids and law enforcement officials.
"My actions and speech were inappropriate," Miller said.
Renstrom suspended Miller's zero to five year prison sentence that accompanies a third-degree felony. Renstrom gave Miller work release, but one stipulation was the requirement to spend the next seven days in jail, without being released for work. He was also ordered to pay a $600 fine.
Before being led away in handcuffs, Miller asked if he could contact his current workplace to tell them he would not be coming in for the next week, which Renstrom allowed. Miller is employed by a local business and no longer a member of law enforcement.
Miller's last date of employment with Weber County was Feb. 8, according to the county's human resources department.
Miller will serve his jail time and be on work release at the Davis County Jail to avoid a conflict of interest. As of Tuesday afternoon, Miller had already been booked into the jail.
He had been written up in years past for making sexually suggestive comments to two inmates in 2015 and viewing pornography on a jail computer in 2002, according to his county personnel file obtained by the Standard-Examiner via a records request.