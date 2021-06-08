BRIGHAM CITY — Murder suspect Jonathan Mendoza Llana's mental state has deteriorated, and further evaluations of his competency to stand trial are warranted, his lawyers say in a new court filing.
Llana is accused of first-degree aggravated murder in the May 23, 2019, shooting death of Dennis Gwyther, 50, of Salt Lake City, on Interstate 84 near Tremonton.
Box Elder County prosecutors last year served notice they will seek the death penalty.
In October 2019, Llana was found incompetent to assist in his defense and a judge ordered he be restored to competency by the Utah State Hospital. He was deemed competent in February 2020, triggering the case to move forward.
However, the defense in February this year said a private evaluation was underway, and they reported in court Monday that the forensic psychiatrist determined Llana is not competent to proceed.
In a motion filed Friday in 1st District Court, defense attorneys Rich Gallegos and Jonathan Nish asked Judge Spencer Walsh to appoint two alienists for a new evaluation.
The motion said the attorneys have "concerns regarding Mr. Llana’s deteriorating mental capacity."
They said Llana, 47, cannot rationally understand the charges and proceedings against him and the range of possible penalties, and he lacks the ability to reasonably communicate with his attorneys about his defense.
Walsh approved the request Tuesday. Online court records say the next hearing is set for Sept. 13.
A high-powered rifle was used to kill Gwyther, according to autopsy results reported in a Utah State Bureau of Investigation warrant. Another man was wounded but survived.
Llana was arrested the next day in Idaho. He is charged with aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder and six counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm, all first-degree felonies.