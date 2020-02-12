OGDEN — A Harrisville man was arrested weeks after he was charged with allegedly raping a woman in Salt Lake County.
Johnny Ray Lucero, 28, was charged Jan. 30 in Salt Lake's 3rd District Court with one count of rape, a first-degree felony. Lucero was booked into the Weber County Jail on Tuesday evening.
Lucero is also facing one third-degree felony and one misdemeanor drug charge after police allegedly found narcotics in his pocket during his arrest.
Charging documents allege that Lucero raped a girl under the age of 18 last May. The girl told police that Lucero picked her up and took her to a hotel in Salt Lake County.
The girl alleged that Lucero "forced drugs into her arm via syringe and made her drink beer," before the alleged sexual assault occurred. She also told police that Lucero "choked" her with one hand and removed her clothing with the other.
On Tuesday, police found Lucero in Ogden and placed him under arrest, according to a probable cause statement. Once in handcuffs, Lucero allegedly told police he had a syringe in his coat pocket. Police allegedly found a "black rock" in another pocket that tested positive for opium alkaloids.
Lucero was booked into the jail around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, and he is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond in connection with the Salt Lake case.