SALT LAKE CITY — A 72-year-old Ponzi scheme suspect’s prosecution has been delayed again after the court posted a doctor’s letter saying the defendant needs to avoid stress so he can recover from heart bypass surgery.
Robert Glen Mouritsen faces felony wire fraud and money laundering charges that allege the Kaysville businessman duped investors to put their money into a phony international investment program. Prosecutors say victims lost about $1.5 million.
Mouritsen had been scheduled to appear Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City to answer an allegation by the U.S. Probation Office that he had illegally contacted a victim in the case.
But Magistrate Cecilia Romero ordered the hearing postponed until Sept. 24.
The court recently posted a doctor’s note detailing the extent of Mouritsen’s health problem.
Dr. Ryan Stewart of Tanner Clinic in Syracuse said in the note that Mouritsen had a heart attack and a six-graft bypass surgery in February.
“His recovery has been very slow despite meticulously following sound medical advice ...” the note said. “He needs to avoid any physical and emotional stress at this point so that he can recover as quickly as possible.”
Mouritsen was indicted in August 2018 and has received several trial postponements. The trial is now scheduled to begin Nov. 4.
In July, the Probation Office filed documents alleging Mouritsen had contact with a 91-year-old alleged victim in February, a violation of the conditions of his pretrial release.
Mouritsen’s heart attack also resulted in cancellation of a deposition of the 91-year-old alleged victim. Prosecutors asked for the deposition because they feared the victim would die before the trial and they wanted his testimony recorded now.
Mouritsen, a former stake president in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, cheated fellow church members over a 12-year period, a federal grand jury indictment alleged.