SALT LAKE CITY — A Hooper man who pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl that resulted in a man's death was sentenced Wednesday afternoon in Salt Lake City.
Adam Hemmelgarn, 38, pleaded guilty in July to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. He was sentenced to 128 months in prison, with three years of supervised release. According to charging documents, Hemmelgarn was distributing cyclopropyl fentanyl, a synthetic opioid.
According to a sentencing memorandum, Hemmelgarn reportedly received several international shipments of fentanyl from suppliers overseas. He would then sell the pills to another man, Tyrell Jabbar Perry, who would sell the pills in the community.
Those pills would eventually cause the death of 22-year-old Jaydon Rogers, who was found unresponsive in his West Haven home on March 12, 2018 and died two days later at a local hospital from "acute cyclopropyl fentanyl intoxication," according to the sentencing memorandum.
Federal officials are also seeking the forfeiture of several guns found in Hemmelgarn's home, including an AR-15, two shotguns, two other rifles and a handgun, along with ammunition.
As part of Hemmelgarn's plea agreement, prosecutors asked him to pay $15,100 to Roger's family to reimburse them for costs that went to his funeral.
Perry, a Roy resident; and Christian Scott Jimerson, a West Haven man, were both indicted in connection with the opioid distribution chain. Both have yet to have their cases adjudicated as of Tuesday afternoon.