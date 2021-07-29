FARMINGTON — A federal judge has dismissed civil rights claims by a Bountiful woman who alleged Davis County Jail personnel withheld food and physically abused her.
Sarai McDonald, 41, filed a suit against the county and the Davis County Sheriff’s Office in 2nd District Court in May 2020 alleging abuse while she was jailed in 2018.
“McDonald was subjected to systematic physical and emotional abuse” by corrections deputies and inmates referred to as “pod guards,” the suit said.
McDonald’s suit said she was routinely kept in solitary confinement and denied food, with other inmates sometimes eating the food meant for her.
The suit also described an incident Oct. 22, 2018, when three deputies allegedly “stormed” into her cell and took her dinner, which she had not finished. One deputy allegedly punched her on the head and pushed her down on a metal bunk, the suit said. The encounter left McDonald with bruises on her mouth and chin, the suit alleged.
The county admitted three deputies were in the cell but denied all other allegations in the suit.
County attorneys argued that McDonald's claims alleging assault, battery and malice were prohibited by the Utah Governmental Immunity Act. Only claims of negligence can prevail under the immunity law, U.S. District Judge Jill Parrish in Salt Lake City ruled in dismissing that portion of the suit.
Next, Parrish rejected McDonald's allegation that the jail violated her constitutional right to be free of cruel and unusual punishment. McDonald claimed the jail systematically deprived her of food, medical care and humane conditions. Parrish, though, said McDonald's attorney did not identity a policy, pattern or custom in jail operations that led to her alleged mistreatment, so the suit did not sufficiently establish a civil rights violation.
Finally, the judge determined McDonald's suit did not establish that she suffered a flagrant violation of her rights under the Utah Constitution's protections from cruel and unusual punishment.
"We expected this result and we're pleased with the court's decision," Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings said Thursday.
Court records show McDonald was arrested by Bountiful police on April 28, 2018, and charged with misdemeanor assault, lewdness, child abuse or neglect and resisting police. She underwent a mental health screening and the charges were dismissed in November that year.
She remained in custody until March 2019 due to a separate assault charge, which resulted from an alleged June 4, 2018, incident in the jail.
In a probable cause statement, a corrections deputy said she was serving a breakfast tray to McDonald when the inmate pushed through the partially opened cell door. The deputy told her to get back in her cell and that she would leave her tray on a table.
“(McDonald) did not like this and yelled, ‘How are you even a cop,’” and hit her on the face, the affidavit said.
While Parrish dismissed McDonald's allegations against the county, the judge left open the possibility that McDonald's attorney could file an amended complaint against individuals in the jail if he could identify them through additional evidence discovery.
McDonald's attorney, Brian Boggess of Provo, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.