OGDEN — An Ogden teen facing a murder charge will face a jury beginning on Monday.
The trial for Xavier Soto, 19, will begin with jury selection Monday and is scheduled to take place three days a week — on Monday, Tuesday and Friday — over the following two weeks. The final scheduled day of the trial is slated for Dec. 13.
Soto is facing one count of murder, a first-degree felony, and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
Earlier in the year, Soto was also facing one count of obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony, but that charge was dropped by prosecutors before a preliminary hearing in April. He pleaded not guilty to the remaining charges following the April hearing.
The teen is accused of stabbing and killing 28-year-old DJ Parkinson in February.
A recently unsealed search warrant revealed the official cause of Parkinson’s death, as medical examiners indicated that a laceration to the man’s left ventricle caused his death. It has been stated in prior court documents and hearings that Parkinson was stabbed twice, once in the front chest and another in his back near his right shoulder blade.
Much of the evidence in the case against Soto was presented to the court during the April preliminary hearing. Witnesses told the court how they had heard an argument between Soto and a woman. One witness said she heard the argument before Parkinson went outside and the situation calmed down.
The witness said that Parkinson went up to a man believed to be Soto and "nudged him" just before Parkinson took off running, with the other man giving chase. She said she didn’t see where the two went, and walked back to her mother’s nearby apartment building, thinking Parkinson would be there.
Investigators later found a nearby surveillance camera that reportedly showed one man running away from another, with the man in the rear — believed to be Soto — allegedly make a "stabbing motion" downward toward the person in front.
Shortly after he was named as a suspect in the murder, Soto turned himself into police custody on Feb. 13.
Soto is being held without bail at the Weber County Jail. The trial will take place at Ogden's 2nd District Court.