OGDEN — A defense attorney has asked for a jury trial in the case of an Ogden man accused of assaulting his son for not wanting to go on a church mission.
"We want a jury trial on it," Randall Richards said for his client, Scott Keith Warner, 49, in a disposition hearing Wednesday afternoon via video before 2nd District Judge Ernie Jones.
Warner earlier pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated assault and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child, both third-degree felonies.
Richards said in a December hearing that plea-bargain negotiations with prosecutors had been unsuccessful.
In a probable cause statement, Ogden police said the 18-year-old son reported that he and Warner were arguing after he said he would not be going on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He said Warner grabbed him by the arm and they began to fight.
According to the arrest affidavit, the son reported that “he was knocked to the ground and Scott began to strike the victim’s head into the wall repeatedly as well as squeeze the victim’s neck with both hands.”
Warner told police he tried to forcibly eject his son from the home “as it was his house,” according to the affidavit.
He said he grabbed his son “wherever I could” in his effort to push him out of the house.
Told his son’s version of the fight, Warner said the son shoved him first and he had done nothing wrong. He said he was injured and pointed to a scrape on his elbow.
Jones set a March 17 scheduling conference.
Warner is free on bail.