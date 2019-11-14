SALT LAKE CITY — A Kaysville man accused of fraud and taking roughly $1.5 million from fellow church members has pleaded guilty in federal court.
Robert Glen Mouritsen pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of fraud by wire, radio or television, a federal felony. Mouritsen was indicted on Aug. 29, 2018 and was originally facing six charges, including money laundering and other wire fraud charges.
Prosecutors alleged that Mouritsen had been swindling funds from fellow members of his local Latter-day Saints church since 2006.
According to charging documents, Mouritsen "used his ecclesiastical leadership role to induce friends and fellow church congregates to provide him money in order to further a venture he called 'The Project.'"
Moutisen reportedly told victims that he would perform a series of complicated financial transactions with foreign markets in order to make money. He also told victims that he could not disclose details of the transactions because they were subject to "extremely strict" confidentiality agreements, the indictment says.
However, prosecutors said that Moutisen instead used the money to personally profit at the expense of his victims. In total, Moutisen reportedly stole roughly $1.5 million from his victims, with some losing as much as $326,399 in the scheme.
Since his indictment the case has seen a number of ups and downs, including the delay of a jury trial due to Moutisen suffering a "massive heart attack" earlier this year. Moutisen's heath issues also delayed the deposition of a 91-year-old victim that investigators wanted to speak with as soon as possible due the victim's age.
Later, Moutisen was accused of contacting the 91-year-old, a violation of his pretrial release conditions.
LDS Church News archives indicate that a Robert G. Mouritsen was the president of the Kaysville Utah Crestwood Stake for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1989 to 1997.
With his plea, Moutisen's next court appearance will now be for his sentencing hearing, which is set to take place on Feb. 12, 2020 at the federal courthouse in Salt Lake City.