SALT LAKE CITY — A Kaysville man who pleaded guilty to threatening members of the U.S. Congress was sentenced to time served and a probation term last week.
Scott Brian Haven, 55, pleaded guilty in November to threatening to kill politicians in Washington, D.C., according to federal court records.
On March 4, a judge ruled he had served enough time at the Weber County Jail for the crime, as he was being held at the jail without bail since he was indicted last June. Haven was also ordered to be under federal supervision for the next three years, and he was not ordered to pay a fine.
The federal complaint, filed on June 3, alleges that Haven called the office of a U.S. Representative and said he was "going to shoot him in the head, I’m going to do it now, are you ready?" then ended the call. That call was allegedly placed on May 23, 2019.
That incident provided the factual basis for his guilty plea, which he signed on Nov. 12.
Prior to the May call, Haven reportedly began phoning in threats to members of Congress as early as 2017, according to the complaint initially filed against him in June 2019.
The first alleged threat phoned in by Haven took place on Jan. 17, 2017, when he allegedly said a U.S. Representative "ought to be shot."
Another threat allegedly made by Haven was called in on May 17, 2018, where he reportedly made calls to Capitol offices 32 times. In one call, Haven allegedly said "he would like to slice (Senator 1)’s head off and (Senator 2)’s head too."
In the following weeks, on June 6, 2018, the same senator’s office transferred a call from the same person, believed to be Haven, who made the May 17 threat to the U.S. Capitol Police. Despite the agent telling the caller he was a federal agent, Haven allegedly called the agent an explicit name several times. Haven allegedly told the agent to come arrest him, and threatened to "beat the s--- out of you just for trying," the complaint says.
On Sept. 18, 2018, Haven allegedly called the same senator’s office and was yelling about his political views.
"Congressional staff stated that the caller was agitated, and yelling about 'Democrats trying to destroy Trump’s presidency,'" the complaint indicated.
The calls got to the point that FBI agents visited Haven at his Kaysville home on Nov. 13, 2018. Haven allegedly admitted to making the threatening phone calls, reportedly saying that "the phone calls were made during periods of frustration with the way Democrats were treating President Trump," the complaint says. He allegedly said "several times" that Democrats were trying to steal elections in Florida, Georgia and Arizona and "nobody was going to do anything about it."
As of Wednesday, Haven was no longer in the custody of the Weber County Jail.