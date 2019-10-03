FARMINGTON — A lawsuit filed against a man in prison alleges that a former Cub Scout leader sexually abused a child in Syracuse in the 1990s.
The suit, filed Monday in Farmington's 2nd District Court, accuses 72-year-old Thomas Thackeray of molesting a child and abusing others when he served as the den leader for a Cub Scout Pack starting in 1991. The lawsuit was filed by the alleged victim, who is now an adult and still lives in Utah. The victim is not named in the lawsuit.
Also named in the suit is The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Boy Scouts of America.
The lawsuit says that the plaintiff joined Scouts and started attending meetings at Thackeray's home shortly after Thackeray was appointed by his bishop to serve in the leadership position over young boys.
During the summer of 1991, the plaintiff allegedly saw Thackeray hitting his adoptive daughter with "punches and open hand-slaps," according to the suit. When the boy tried to intervene and stepped between the two, the suit claims that Thackeray dragged the boy to a different room and raped the child. Thackeray allegedly used pressure points to force the child to his knees.
After the first alleged assault, the sexual abuse continued "during nearly every den meeting" where Thackeray was the only adult present. Thackeray allegedly threatened to rape the child or harm the boy's family members if word got out about the abuse.
The alleged abuse only stopped in 1992 when Thackeray was arrested for distribution of pornography to a minor in an unrelated case. The plaintiff, at the time, did not know about the arrest and learned of Thackeray's arrest in the past few years.
The plaintiff has began "suffering from vivid dreams and painful memories" of the abuse in recent years, according to the lawsuit.
Overall, the lawsuit claims that both the church and the Boy Scouts were negligent in allowing Thackeray to hold and maintain his leadership position, and they are liable for his alleged actions. The defendants should have known about Thackeray's alleged sexual abuse, the suit says.
The suit says that although the Boy Scouts of America began a youth protection program in the 1980s after instances of sexual abuse, the organization did not start doing criminal background checks until 2003.
As of Thursday, none of the defendants listed in the case have filed responses to the allegations made in the lawsuit.
Thackeray is in the custody of the Utah State Prison in Draper, as of Thursday. His most recent conviction came in 2016 when he pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony stalking charge in Logan, and he was sentenced to a term of zero to five years in a state prison.
In 2009, Thackeray pleaded guilty to four counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a second-degree felony, and a stalking charge in an Ogden's 2nd District Court. An Ogden district court judge sentenced Thackeray to at least four years in prison, as each of the dealing in materials charge carried a sentence of one to 15 years in prison and he was ordered to serve the sentences consecutively.