FARMINGTON — A Layton couple have received their sentences after both pleading guilty to sexually abusing a child in Davis County.
Cody R. Shepherd, 35, and Samantha Nicole Shepherd, 30, were sentenced to a prison term and a jail term, respectively, during a court hearing on Thursday, Sept. 19 in Farmington.
Cody Shepherd faced a total of 10 felony counts when he was charged in April. He pleaded guilty on Aug. 1 to one count of attempted rape of a child, a first-degree felony, and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony. In return, the remaining felonies were dropped.
Samantha Shepherd, who was also charged in April, pleaded guilty on Aug. 1 to one count of attempted aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony. Two other first-degree felonies were dropped in exchange for her plea, according to court records.
At their sentencing hearing, Cody Shepherd was sentenced to a term of 15 years to life in a Utah state prison for the attempted rape of a child charge, and he was also given a sentence of one to 15 years in prison. The two sentences were ordered to run concurrent, and he was not given credit for time served in the Davis County Jail.
Samantha Shepherd, who had no criminal record in Utah according to court documents, was sentenced to a term of 365 days in the Davis County Jail for the sexual abuse charge. She was given credit for the time she has already served in jail. She will also have to register as a group A sex offender, according to court records.
The two were also ordered to pay into a restitution amount totaling $750.
In charging documents, the victim alleged that Cody Shepherd had “sexually molested her over the course of four years.” During a forensic interview the victim estimated that he had raped or sexually abused her between 40-50 times when she was between the ages of 10 and 14.
She later said that the alleged sexual abuse inflicted by Shepherd was so frequent that it became “normal,” according to the affidavit. The victim went on to detail the sexual abuse allegedly inflicted by Cody Shepherd. The victim told police that Cody Shepherd allegedly took nude photos of her and he allegedly kept the photos on his computer and tablet inside his home. She also alleged that he would give her alcohol before the sexual assaults, charging documents say.
She told investigators that Samantha Shepherd was involved in at least one instance of sexual abuse while Samantha and Cody Shepherd were “sexually touching each other and the victim,” according to charging documents against Samantha Shepherd.
She will serve her jail sentence at the Davis County Jail. Cody Shepherd will be transferred to the Utah Department of Corrections to begin his prison term.