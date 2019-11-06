FARMINGTON — A Layton man is in jail after he was accused of purchasing child pornography with cryptocurrency over the dark web.
Tayler Mackay Anderson, 25, was booked in the Davis County Jail on eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony. As of Wednesday morning, he has yet to be charged in Farmington's 2nd District Court.
According to a probable cause affidavit, investigators for the Department of Homeland Security in New York found multiple suspects who had allegedly purchased child porn using Bitcoin. Investigators later found that one of the potential suspects in their investigation was allegedly Anderson.
On Tuesday, agents with Homeland Security and the FBI's child Exploitation Task Force served a search warrant at Anderson's home in Layton and arrested him.
Police found two cell phones in Anderson's bedroom and Anderson allegedly gave police access to password-protected videos and images on the phone. Later, police say they found "hundreds of images and videos containing child pornography," the affidavit says.
Anderson allegedly agreed to speak with police, where he admitted to purchasing the child porn on the dark web using Bitcoin.
Anderson is being held at the Davis County Jail in lieu of an $80,000 bondable amount. He does not have an initial appearance date listed in court records, nor does he have an attorney listed.