SALT LAKE CITY — A Layton man has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash that took place in August in Big Cottonwood Canyon.
Manases Castillo, 34, was arrested Saturday and booked into the Davis County Jail on two counts of automobile homicide — criminal negligence DUI of alcohol or drugs, second-degree felonies. He is also charged with one count of third-degree felony DUI and two counts of misdemeanor DUI.
On Aug. 17, police were sent to the scene of a car crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon and found a Chevrolet Malibu had lost control, left the roadway and "vaulted onto a parked Ford truck," according to charging documents.
Two people, Brandilee Chacon and her 16-year-old daughter, Sierra Chacon, were sleeping in the bed of the pickup truck when they were hit. The teen was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Brandilee Chacon died at a hospital on Sept. 17 from her injuries. Charging documents say she died from "multiple organ failure" due to the crash.
Four people were in the Malibu when it crashed. Some suffered only cuts and bruises, while others broke multiple bones, with one man suffering a major brain injury.
Police reportedly found that the four had been drinking alcohol at one of the men's homes when they allegedly decided to drive up Big Cottonwood Canyon "to see the city lights," according to a probable cause statement. After 30 minutes, they drove back down the canyon, which is when the crash occurred.
Investigators obtained a warrant to take a blood draw from Castillo, which allegedly revealed that he had a blood alcohol concentration level of .14 and THC in his system shortly after the crash.
Police arrested Castillo on Saturday, and he was booked into the Davis County Jail shortly after noon. He was later transferred to the Salt Lake County Jail on Monday, according to jail records.
Castillo is being held in jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond amount. As of Monday afternoon, he has yet to be given an initial appearance date in Salt Lake City's 3rd District Court. He does not have an attorney listed in court documents.