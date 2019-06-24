LAYTON — A Layton man is in jail without bail after he allegedly assaulted another man and fired a gun during a fight with another man. He's also accused of punching out a vehicle window during a separate incident earlier that day.
Richard Glenn Ames, 42, is being held in jail on multiple charges, including aggravated assault, felony discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a restricted person and violation of a protective order; all third-degree felonies. Ames is also charged with misdemeanor counts of drug possession, commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child and criminal mischief property damage.
Two separate charging documents were filed Sunday, which detail two alleged incidents with Ames that reportedly occurred Saturday.
Around 12:10 p.m., police were called to a home on North Avalon Drive in Layton for a possible domestic violence call. A woman told police that Ames was upset with her, and he allegedly punched out the drivers side window of her vehicle while she was in the drivers seat. The woman's two children were reportedly in the vehicle when this occurred, according to charging documents. Ames was allegedly in violation of a protective order when this happened, and the damage to the vehicle is reported to be under $500.
Hours later, around 5:35 p.m., police were again called, this time for a report of gunshots near the Sterling Point Apartment Complex in Layton. When police arrived they were told that a man was walking down the street when Ames allegedly called out to him from the other side of the road. Ames then allegedly confronted the man, asking "what are you doing on my block?" Ames was also "yelling racial slurs" at the man before Ames allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the man.
The man tried grabbing the gun, and a fight broke out between the two. They were wrestling on the ground when the gun went off shortly before Ames allegedly gave up and ran away, charging documents say.
Police arrived at the apartment complex and tried to make contact with Ames in his apartment. Investigators could hear "movements" inside the apartment, but no one responded when they called out to anyone inside. They also found a blood smudge on the door of Ames' apartment.
A witness told police that she had been talking to Ames, who allegedly told her that he, "had a serious head wound and it would not stop bleeding. He also told her that he was going back to prison because he was in a fight and a shot was fired."
Ames later surrendered to police and was taken into custody. He was treated for his injuries at the Davis Hospital and Medical Center before being taken to the Layton Police Department.
Police spoke to "several" witnesses who told them that Ames allegedly brandished the gun before the two began fighting. After the gun went off, they continued to fight before they separated.
During an interview with Ames, police allege that Ames told them the other man pulled the gun on him prior to the fight. Police confronted Ames, saying they had witness tell them that he pulled the gun. Ames then declined to answer any more questions and requested his attorney.
Ames was charged in February with violating a protective order, a third-degree felony, and misdemeanor assault charges. He pleaded not guilty to all charges in that case on Monday, June 17.
He is being held without bail at the Davis County Jail. As of Monday afternoon, Ames has yet to be assigned an initial appearance date for these charges.