FARMINGTON — A Layton man is in jail after police accused him of sexually abusing children in Davis County.
Misael Terrero, 29, was booked into the Davis County Jail in the afternoon of July 3. He was charged on May 10 with three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony; and two counts of sex abuse of a child, a second-degree felony.
A child told investigators about the alleged abuse committed by Terrero, which allegedly occurred on “multiple occasions” in 2017, according to charging documents. The child went on to detail the alleged abuse to investigators.
Another child alleged to investigators that Terrero told the child “let’s play” before he assaulted the child, charging documents say.
Terrero was in a special position of trust with the children. The Standard-Examiner takes steps necessary to prevent the release of any information that could potentially identify alleged victims of crime.
After charges were filed, a warrant was issued for Terrero’s arrest. Court documents indicate that Terrero acquired an attorney and set up his initial appearance for July 3 in Farmington’s 2nd District Court. However, a day before he was scheduled to appear, Terrero was arrested in Weber County and booked into the Weber County Jail.
He was later transferred to the custody of the Davis County Jail on the day of his initial appearance, where he is being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond. As of Tuesday afternoon, Terrero remained in the custody of the Davis County Jail.
If convicted, the presumptive sentence for a aggravated sexual abuse of a child charge could be 15 years to life in prison, with a prison sentence being mandated.
Terrero’s next court appearance is set for July 10 in Farmington’s 2nd District Court.