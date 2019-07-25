LAYTON — One man has been charged in connection with a large fire that destroyed a Layton apartment building earlier this week.
Angel David Colebrook, 20, was booked into the Davis County Jail on Tuesday on one count of reckless burn - starting fire and endangering human life, and one count of reckless endangerment, both class A misdemeanors.
Colebrook is allegedly responsible for a three-alarm fire that destroyed a Layton apartment building at the Layton Meadows apartment complex on Monday, July 22.
Layton Police said in a press release Thursday morning that the fire reportedly started in Colebrook's first-floor apartment as a result of "him playing with a lighter and an incense candle."
Gasoline being stored in the apartment is believed to be a contributing factor to the fire, as investigators believe at some point prior to the fire it had accidentally been spilled on the ground.
Charging documents indicate that Colebrook's alleged actions were "without regard for the safety and well being of others despite the substantial risk created when exposing an open flame to gasoline." Police said they believe that Colebrook allegedly created a substantial risk of death or injury to others living in the apartment building.
Colebrook is being held in jail in lieu of a $3,900 bond. He also has a hold from Adult Probation and Parole, according to Davis County Jail booking reports.
At the time of his arrest Tuesday, Colebrook was on probation after he pleaded guilty to third-degree felony aggravated assault charge in 2017.
Colebrook was charged on Oct. 31, 2017, after he pulled a hunting knife on a pregnant woman during an argument between the two. Colebrook reportedly backed the woman into a laundry room and stated "Am I crazy now?" The incident was broken up when the woman's teenage brother separated the two, and he later confirmed the incident to police.
Colebrook pleaded guilty to the aggravated assault charge and was ordered to serve 120 days in jail and was placed on probation for three years.
The Monday fire caused minor injuries to five residents and caused seven police officers to be taken to local hospitals for smoke inhalation. Another resident reportedly jumped from a second floor balcony to avoid the blaze, and was thankfully uninjured, according to fire officials.
The blaze displaced at least 23 residents of the apartment complex and destroyed the 24-unit building.
“I don’t believe too much will be salvageable,” Layton Fire Chief Kevin Ward said Monday.
Ward said the following day that the estimated damage cost to the building itself is over $1 million, and that estimate does not include any items of value lost during the fire.
Colebrook has yet to be formally charged in Layton's 2nd District Court, and he does not yet have a date for his initial appearance in court.