LAYTON — A Layton man accused of stealing Utah Jazz ticket vouchers intended for youth basketball players has pleaded guilty to a communications fraud charge.
Under a plea bargain with Davis County prosecutors, Bryan Gary Crane, 41, entered the plea in abeyance, meaning the class A misdemeanor charge will be dismissed in 18 months if he complies with terms set by the 2nd District Court.
In charging documents, prosecutors alleged Crane obtained ticket download codes that had been designated for the Layton City Junior Jazz program.
The NBA team has a ticket program in which local youth basketball programs receive ticket vouchers at discounted prices, $7.25 per ticket.
Youth players are given tickets to attend a Utah Jazz game. Youth receive download codes and obtain the tickets through the team’s website.
A Layton police probable cause statement said a Jazz employee in late February 2020 discovered that “someone was downloading a large number of Jazz tickets” with wrongfully obtained codes.
The Jazz contacted the city, which informed the Layton Police Department.
A detective located two people who said they had paid for tickets to a Venmo account allegedly controlled by Crane.
Police confirmed it was Crane’s account by obtaining a subpoena of the Venmo records, according to the charging document.
A member of Crane’s family participated in the Junior Jazz program “and had access to ticket vouchers with valid download codes,” the document said.
Crane allegedly downloaded more than 70 tickets, which at the discounted rate were valued at more than $500.
Class A misdemeanor communications fraud covers losses of $500 to $1,500.
Phone text and Venmo records showed Crane allegedly sold the tickets for larger amounts than the discount rate. Charging documents did not specify a total.
At least one person learned the tickets had been stolen when the Jazz would not honor his tickets.
That person provided to Layton police a text chain between the buyer and someone using a phone linked to Crane, according to the affidavit.
Crane was charged in September. Later that month, his attorney, Brandon Larsen of West Valley City, filed a motion seeking a jury trial.
According to the plea bargain approved Jan. 21 by Judge Robert Dale, Crane must pay a $1,050 plea in abeyance fee and a $150 Davis County Attorney's Office rehabilitation services fee.
The deal also requires Crane to perform 80 hours of community service at a nonprofit organization, with no sports coaching counting toward the total.
Crane also must submit to a DNA test and pay the $150 testing fee, and further agree to county attorney's monitoring of the agreement. In addition, he must submit to an EyeDetect lie detector test if asked to do so.