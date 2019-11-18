FARMINGTON — A Layton man accused of firing a gun during a fight following a reported domestic violence incident has pleaded guilty.
Richard Glenn Ames, 42, pleaded guilty to two felonies, including a third-degree felony discharge of a firearm, and two misdemeanors during a Monday court hearing in Farmington's 2nd District Court. In return, other charges were dropped against him.
In a separate case, Ames also pleaded guilty to two counts of violating a protective order, a third-degree felony.
Ames was arrested on June 22 after police were called to a Layton home during a reported domestic violence call. Around noon, Ames had allegedly assaulted a woman and damaged her vehicle while children were in the car.
Police were called to the Sterling Point Apartment Complex later in the day around 5:30 p.m. after reports of shots fired were made to police.
Police were told that a man was walking down the street when Ames allegedly called out to him from the other side of the road. Ames then confronted the man, asking "What are you doing on my block?" Ames was also "yelling racial slurs" at the man before Ames allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the man.
The man tried grabbing the gun, and a fight broke out between the two. They were wrestling on the ground when the gun went off shortly before Ames allegedly gave up and ran away, charging documents say.
A witness told police that she had been talking to Ames, who allegedly told her that he, "had a serious head wound and it would not stop bleeding," according to charging documents.
During his Monday court hearing, his attorney indicated that they will be asking Ames be given a sentence of probation and that he could be given credit for the time he has already served in jail. Prosecutors indicated they will be asking for a prison sentence.
Ames' next court appearance will be for his sentencing hearing, which is scheduled to take place on Dec. 30 in Farmington's 2nd District Court. He has been held in the Davis County Jail since the June incidents.