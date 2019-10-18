FARMINGTON — A Layton woman was sentenced to prison after she admitted to stabbing a man earlier this year in February.
Felicia Sherice Jordan, 39, was sentenced Thursday to a term of three years to life in a Utah state prison after she pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, in August.
In return for her plea, three other charges against Jordan were dropped. Those charges consisted of another count of attempted murder, as well as two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, both third-degree felonies.
Charging documents say Jordan was living in Layton with a man, a woman and two children. Jordan was said to be in the shower when one of the children knocked on the door "several times" and said she needed to use the bathroom. An argument ensued between the child’s mother and Jordan, and they moved from the bathroom to the kitchen of the home. Jordan allegedly "felt like she was disrespected and she snapped," police say.
Jordan threw a glass plate at the woman’s head, which missed but caused a cut on the woman’s foot when the plate broke. Jordan then allegedly grabbed a large kitchen knife and reportedly charged at the woman.
The man living in the home allegedly tried to stop Jordan and was stabbed in the neck as a result, which caused him to bleed, charging documents say. Police say Jordan continued to swing the knife at the woman. Jordan’s boyfriend came out of a bedroom and broke up the fight, and the two victims were able to call police.
Jordan was arrested shortly after and reportedly told police post Miranda that she was intending to "put (the woman) down like the dog she is," charging documents say.
As of Friday, Jordan was in the custody of the Davis County Jail. She will be transferred to the custody of the Utah Department of Corrections to serve her prison term.