OGDEN — A 52-year-old Logan man is in jail for allegedly robbing the same Ogden bank twice in the same month. His arrest comes days after a felony robbery charge was filed against a Harrisville man who was believed to be the culprit behind one of the robberies.
Anthony Thomas Murdzak, 52, is being held in jail on two counts of robbery, a second-degree felony.
Just after noon on June 4, a man entered a Wells Fargo Bank located at 4301 Harrison Blvd. in Ogden and demanded money from a bank teller. The suspect presented a note demanding money to bank employees and, once he had the money, fled southbound on Harrison Boulevard in a green Dodge truck, according to a press release from the Ogden Police Department.
Shortly after the robbery, police announced they had arrested 48-year-old Harrisville man Kerry Maw and later charged him with the robbery.
However, police and the Weber County Attorney’s Office later announced that the charge against Maw would be dropped, citing “new evidence” in the case. The charge, one count of second-degree felony robbery, was dismissed without prejudice on June 27.
Maw’s attorney, Ryan Bushell, said in June that he believes the case is that of mistaken identity, and he appreciates that the county attorney’s office was willing to work with him and Maw to resolve the charges.
“The state got this one right,” Bushell said in reference to the state’s motion to dismiss.
On June 24, days before the charge against Maw was dropped, the same Wells Fargo Bank on Harrison Boulevard was robbed once more, according to charging documents. During the robbery, another person in the bank realized a robbery could be taking place, and was able to take photos of the suspect as he was leaving and the vehicle he used to drive away. The vehicle was described as a dark green Dodge pickup, which was an identical description to the vehicle used during the June 4 robbery.
Upon further investigation, police were able to find a security video of the getaway vehicle and were able to obtain the license plate number. The car was registered to Murdzak, a resident of Logan. Police later found a phone number listed to Murdzak, which his probation officer confirmed to police was his phone number. Police allege that a Google Earth street view of Murdzak’s home appeared to have a dark green Dodge pickup in the driveway.
Police went back to the bank and conducted a photo lineup with the teller who were approached by the suspect in the most recent robbery, who allegedly identified Murdzak as the suspect.
Later, police took Murdzak into custody after a traffic stop in Logan. Murdzak allegedly confessed to both robberies during an interview with police, according to charging documents.
Murdzak is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond at the Weber County Jail.
As of Monday afternoon, Murdzak had yet to be charged in Ogden’s 2nd District Court. He does not have an attorney listed in charging documents.