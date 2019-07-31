LOGAN — A 30-year-old man is accused of smothering a 1-year-old child to death in their Logan home last December.
Kyle Taylor Gooch was charged Tuesday in Logan's 1st District Court on one count of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony.
Gooch is charged with killing 12-month old Kynlee Jo Corbridge. At the time, Gooch was living with the child's mother in a Logan home, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant filed Tuesday.
On Dec. 15, 2018, police were called to the Logan home after reports that the child was deceased, and when police arrived, they found just that. Police found the child was tightly swaddled in a blue blanket, along with "noticeable" bruising on the child's head and ears and abrasions on her face, the affidavit says. Investigators determined that the child had died sometime the night before her body was discovered.
Police interviewed Gooch and the child's mother and found that the mother left their home around 7 p.m. after getting a call from a local program asking her to pick up some Christmas gifts donated to their family, according to the affidavit. Gooch and the mother told police in separate interviews that when the mother left, Kynlee was "crying hysterically" and he put her to bed. He reportedly told police he swaddled the baby and put her face-down in her crib.
The following day, Gooch and the mother found the child was deceased.
Police initially interviewed Gooch and the mother shortly after the child's death in December.
In April 2019, Logan investigators received a report from the state medical examiner's office that showed the child had 13 different blunt force injuries to her head and two blunt force injuries to her torso, the affidavit says.
Investigators from the medical examiner's office indicated possible causes of death could be intentional smothering or accidental asphyxia. A pediatrician in Salt Lake City later told police that, in her professional opinion, the injuries were likely non-accidental and inflicted by somebody else. The pediatrician agreed with a statement from the medical examiner's office indicating the burn abrasions on the child's face could be due to forced smothering.
On June 19, police interviewed the child's mother once more. She denied smothering the child, and later said that Gooch had told her that, "if the results come back that Kynlee died of asphyxiation, he would kill himself because he feels he is guilty of swaddling Kynlee too tightly," the affidavit says. She also said that Gooch would swaddle the child very tightly and place her face down to stop her from crying.
She went on to say that Gooch would be "very controlling" of her and the children. A total of three children lived in the home including Kynlee. Gooch would also make demeaning comments toward her son and said she was coddling him.
An investigator asked the mother if she thought Gooch was capable of smothering the child to death, to which she replied, "yeah I do." During a third interview, the mother said that Gooch seemed "very intoxicated" that night.
Police interviewed Gooch once more, and he later said "I swear no one pushed that baby's head down. That's impossible," the affidavit says. Police reportedly asked Gooch to explain the injuries to the child's head, to which he did not respond. They asked Gooch how the burn marks could have appeared on the child's face, and he later denied pressing the child's head down.
Police allege that Gooch was the only one home at the estimated time of the child's death, and prosecutors say that a burden of proof has been met in order to charge Gooch with the child's death.
Gooch was booked into the Cache County Jail at 5:48 p.m. on Tuesday, according to jail records. He has yet to have an initial appearance date scheduled in Logan's 1st District Court.