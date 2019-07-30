SALT LAKE CITY — A Logan man accused of robbing the same Ogden bank twice in June has been federally indicted in connection with the robberies.
Anthony Thomas Murdzak, 52, was indicted on July 10 on two counts of bank robbery by force or violence, both felony charges.
In a complaint filed on July 1, federal officials allege that on June 4 a man entered a Wells Fargo Bank, located at 4301 South Harrison Boulevard in Ogden. The man handed the teller a note which reportedly said "this is a robbery," according to the complaint.
He was given over $5,000 before fleeing the bank in a green Dodge truck.
Weeks later on June 24, a man identified as the same suspect in the first robbery entered the same bank and handed a different teller a note indicating a robbery was taken place. He was given $3,450 before he left.
During the robbery, another person in the bank realized a robbery could be taking place, and was able to take photos of the suspect as he was leaving and the vehicle he used to drive away. The vehicle was described as a dark green Dodge pickup, which was an identical description to the vehicle used during the June 4 robbery.
Upon further investigation, police were able to find a security video of the getaway vehicle and were able to obtain the license plate number. The car was registered to Murdzak, a resident of Logan. Police later found a phone number listed to Murdzak, which his probation officer confirmed to police was his phone number. Police allege that a Google Earth street view of Murdzak’s home appeared to have a dark green Dodge pickup in the driveway.
Police later went to Murdzak's Logan home and arrested him on June 28, according to the federal complaint. He allegedly told investigators that he committed both robberies.
A day after his July 10 indictment, Murdzak appeared at the U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City and pleaded not guilty to both charges.
As of Tuesday, Murdzak has a three-day jury trial scheduled to begin on Sept. 17 at the federal courthouse in Salt Lake City.
Murdzak is currently being held at the Weber County Jail pending the adjudication of his case.