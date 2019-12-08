SALT LAKE CITY — A Logan man who pleaded guilty to robbing the same Ogden bank twice earlier this year has been sentenced to a federal prison term.
Anthony Thomas Murdzak, 53, pleaded guilty in September to two counts of bank robbery by force or violence, both felonies.
On Tuesday in a Salt Lake City courtroom, Murdzak was sentenced to serve a term of six years and five months in a federal prison. Once released, he will also be under placed on supervised release for three years. Murdzak is also required to pay $7,240 in restitution.
Federal prosecutors filed charges against Murdzak on July 1, nearly a month after he robbed a Wells Fargo Bank located at 4301 Harrison Blvd. in Ogden. Police said Murdzak walked into the bank on June 4, presented a note demanding money to bank employees and, once he had the money, fled southbound on Harrison Boulevard in a green Dodge truck.
Several weeks after the first robbery, Murdzak once again entered the Wells Fargo on Harrison Boulevard to rob the bank.
During the robbery, another person in the bank realized a robbery could be taking place, and was able to take photos of Murdzak as he was leaving and the vehicle he used to drive away. The vehicle was described as a dark green Dodge pickup, an identical description to the vehicle used during the June 4 robbery.
Police were able to find a security video of the getaway vehicle and were able to obtain the license plate number. The car was registered to Murdzak. Police say that a Google Earth street view of Murdzak’s home appeared to have a dark green Dodge pickup in the driveway.
Officers later took Murdzak into custody after a traffic stop in Logan, according to charging documents.
In between the two robberies, police arrested a Harrisville man whom they believed to be the suspect. However, the charge against the man was dropped later when “new evidence” surfaced, the Weber County Attorney’s Office announced. The charge was dropped by prosecutors three days after the second robbery.
The man’s attorney, Ryan Bushell, said in June that he believed the case is that of mistaken identity, and he appreciated that the county attorney’s office was willing to work with him and the man to resolve the charges.
Murdzak has been in the custody of the Weber County Jail in lieu of a $20,000 bond since his arrest. As of Friday evening, he was still in jail custody.
He will be transferred to the Federal Bureau of Prisons to serve his prison term.