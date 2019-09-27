FARMINGTON — A man was arrested in Davis County after a fight resulted in a man suffering a four-inch cut that required stitches.
Triston Sausameda, 21, was booked into jail early Friday morning on one count of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, and one count of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police were called to a home in Clinton on Wednesday after receiving a report of an argument that was "getting out of hand." When an officer arrived he reportedly heard someone talking about a knife and the potential of someone going to prison if the police found out.
The officer then talked with two people in the home, one of which being Sausameda. The two told the officer that an argument broke out that led to two people physically fighting. Police later found that a security camera was installed on the side of the home, and the footage showed two people fighting.
One of the people in the fight, whom police believe to be Sausameda, allegedly pulled out a knife during the altercation. At one point in the video, Sausameda allegedly punches the other man in the stomach, but officers could not tell if the sharp end of the knife hit the man, according to the affidavit. However, it did not appear that the man hit reacted as if he were stabbed, police noted. The fight then calmed down, and minutes later police arrived on scene.
Police tried to call the other man in the fight, but no one picked up the phone.
The next day, the man was interviewed by police in Clinton. The man told police that he had suffered a four-inch cut to his left shoulder and back that sent him to the hospital, and that he did not return the officer's call because he was in the hospital at that time.
He allegedly told police that he didn't know Sausameda had a knife, and said that Sausameda started the fight. He added that Sausameda had allegedly sharpened the knife prior to the fight and that during the fight the 21-year-old said "I have a knife, I'm going to kill you," according to the affidavit. Another man who allegedly saw the fight also said he heard Sausameda threaten the other man.
The injured man also told police that earlier in the day he went back to talk to Sausameda about what had happened. The talk escalated to a point where Sausameda allegedly pulled out a sword and threatened the man before he was convinced to put away the weapon. The man left shortly after.
Sausameda was later arrested, and a sword was seized as evidence, according to the affidavit. Sausameda is being held without bail at the Davis County Jail, as police believe he poses "a serious threat to the community."
He has yet to be formally charged in Farmington's 2nd District Court, and he does not have an attorney listed in court documents.